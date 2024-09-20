Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge ‘bang’

Residents across Dundee, Angus and Fife say their homes were shaken by a huge mystery bang on Friday.

Dozens of people took to social media to report hearing the noise – described as a bang, thud, explosion or rumble – just after 12.30pm.

The noise was reported predominantly in the Broughty Ferry and Monifieth areas, but people living in Tayport, Invergowrie and the north of Dundee also heard it.

The source of the bang has not been confirmed, but some have speculated it may have been a sonic boom – with military activity having been taking place in the area.

One resident in the north of Dundee said: “I’m sitting next to a window and there was a big thud that rattled the glass.

Monifieth residents ‘perplexed’ by ‘loud bang’

“We get quite a lot of lorries coming past the house so I thought it had come from one of them but then I saw comments on Facebook about it.”

A woman who lives in Monifieth said that she has been left “perplexed” by the noise.

She said: “I heard a loud bang while I was in my kitchen and went to investigate as I thought something heavy had fallen over.

“I could see the neighbours coming out into the street and they all said the same sort of things, one felt it was like something hit her windows and we all wondered if it was some sort of sonic boom or something at Barry Buddon (MOD training camp).

“Most of the street came out but we are all perplexed as to what it was.

“I checked with some people at work and they had heard it in Kirkton and Barnhill too.”

Many took to social media to report hearing the noise.

One person posted on X: “Did anyone feel an explosion/rumble in Monifieth or Broughty Ferry?

“Windows shook but no sign of anything.”

Scores of people also said they had heard the bang on the Broughty Ferry Facebook group.

One said: “Heard it at the end of Monifieth, my house shook.”

‘My cat was really scared’

Another said: “I heard it too. My cat was really scared!”

A third added: “I thought something had fallen in my house – I’m in Downfield/Ardler.”

The bang was also felt and heard in Fife, with one person saying: “People heard and felt the same over in Tayport and Newport in Fife.”

Another user said they had heard it in Invergowrie.

The Courier has contacted the Ministry of Defence to ask whether any of its aircraft were responsible for the noise.