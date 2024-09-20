Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge ‘bang’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge ‘bang’

Dozens of residents have reported hearing the loud thud.

By Chloe Burrell
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
The bang was heard in Broughty Ferry, as well as Dundee, Angus and Fife. Image: Paul Reid

Residents across Dundee, Angus and Fife say their homes were shaken by a huge mystery bang on Friday.

Dozens of people took to social media to report hearing the noise – described as a bang, thud, explosion or rumble – just after 12.30pm.

The noise was reported predominantly in the Broughty Ferry and Monifieth areas, but people living in Tayport, Invergowrie and the north of Dundee also heard it.

The source of the bang has not been confirmed, but some have speculated it may have been a sonic boom – with military activity having been taking place in the area.

One resident in the north of Dundee said: “I’m sitting next to a window and there was a big thud that rattled the glass.

Monifieth residents ‘perplexed’ by ‘loud bang’

“We get quite a lot of lorries coming past the house so I thought it had come from one of them but then I saw comments on Facebook about it.”

A woman who lives in Monifieth said that she has been left “perplexed” by the noise.

She said: “I heard a loud bang while I was in my kitchen and went to investigate as I thought something heavy had fallen over.

“I could see the neighbours coming out into the street and they all said the same sort of things, one felt it was like something hit her windows and we all wondered if it was some sort of sonic boom or something at Barry Buddon (MOD training camp).

Barry Buddon. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Most of the street came out but we are all perplexed as to what it was.

“I checked with some people at work and they had heard it in Kirkton and Barnhill too.”

Many took to social media to report hearing the noise.

One person posted on X: “Did anyone feel an explosion/rumble in Monifieth or Broughty Ferry?

“Windows shook but no sign of anything.”

Scores of people also said they had heard the bang on the Broughty Ferry Facebook group.

One said: “Heard it at the end of Monifieth, my house shook.”

‘My cat was really scared’

Another said: “I heard it too. My cat was really scared!”

A third added: “I thought something had fallen in my house – I’m in Downfield/Ardler.”

The bang was also felt and heard in Fife, with one person saying: “People heard and felt the same over in Tayport and Newport in Fife.”

Another user said they had heard it in Invergowrie.

The Courier has contacted the Ministry of Defence to ask whether any of its aircraft were responsible for the noise.

