VIDEO: Why are Chinook helicopters flying over Fife – and how long for?

Chinook helicopters will fly over Fife for the next two weeks.

Locals have reported seeing the military aircraft flying low over the region in recent days.

Jody Shuttlewood told The Courier he had seen a pair of Chinooks flying over Dalgety Bay three times since Friday.

‘Noise gets louder and louder’

He said: “You can hear the low drone of the propellers on them way before you get sight of them.

“The noise just gets louder and louder and then out of nowhere, they appear over the rooftops.

“They seem to be flying in a formation always with one slightly apart and ahead of the other.

“It’s an impressive sight.”

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed the helicopters were taking part in a series of low-flying exercises.

Exercise Merlin Storm will last until Friday October 4, with aircraft flying low between 8.30am to 1.30am daily.

Meanwhile, exercise Talon Highlander which started last Monday will last until Sunday September 29, with aircraft flying at the same hours.

According to the MOD website, multiple aircraft will be used throughout the exercises.

Locals have also reportedly seeing the aircraft flying over Kirkcaldy and the Firth of Forth.

What is a Chinook helicopter?

According to the Royal Airforce (RAF), the Chinook is a “highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land bases or ships into a diverse range of environments, from the Arctic to the desert or jungle”.

They are primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

It can carry around 55 troops and roughly 10 tonnes of mixed cargo and has two rotor blades.