VIDEO: Why are Chinook helicopters flying over Fife – and how long for?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Why are Chinook helicopters flying over Fife – and how long for?

The military aircraft has been spotted flying over Fife in recent days.

By Kieran Webster & Neil Henderson

Chinook helicopters will fly over Fife for the next two weeks.

Locals have reported seeing the military aircraft flying low over the region in recent days.

Jody Shuttlewood told The Courier he had seen a pair of Chinooks flying over Dalgety Bay three times since Friday.

‘Noise gets louder and louder’

He said: “You can hear the low drone of the propellers on them way before you get sight of them.

“The noise just gets louder and louder and then out of nowhere, they appear over the rooftops.

Locals have spotted the military aircraft throughout the region.
Locals have spotted the military aircraft throughout the region. Image: Supplied

“They seem to be flying in a formation always with one slightly apart and ahead of the other.

“It’s an impressive sight.”

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed the helicopters were taking part in a series of low-flying exercises.

Exercise Merlin Storm will last until Friday October 4, with aircraft flying low between 8.30am to 1.30am daily.

A Chinook taking to the air at Leuchars Station in 2018
A Chinook taking to the air at Leuchars Station in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, exercise Talon Highlander which started last Monday will last until Sunday September 29, with aircraft flying at the same hours.

According to the MOD website, multiple aircraft will be used throughout the exercises.

Locals have also reportedly seeing the aircraft flying over Kirkcaldy and the Firth of Forth.

What is a Chinook helicopter?

According to the Royal Airforce (RAF), the Chinook is a “highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land bases or ships into a diverse range of environments, from the Arctic to the desert or jungle”.

They are primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

It can carry around 55 troops and roughly 10 tonnes of mixed cargo and has two rotor blades.

More from Fife

A new Kirkcaldy lottery has been launched
Kirkcaldy Lottery 'exceeding all expectations' as first project idea revealed
Courier - News - Alasdair Clark - St Regulus Development story - CR0033522 - St Andrews - Picture Shows: Current dwelling at St Regulus in St Andrews - Monday 7th February 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Demolition of St Andrews clifftop house approved ahead of new-build decision
Officers remain at the scene on Craigmyle Street in Dunfermline
Two men arrested over Dunfermline 'rapes' as police guard home
Lollipop man sign
Road rage driver called lollipop man 'f***ing w*****r' outside Fife school
The carer asked service users to lend her money. Image: Shutterstock
Fife carer asked service users for money and shared 'intimate details' of her life
Clarimalt Drive house crash
Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot
Fife road closure
Roadworks on Fife road to resume after 'void' found during resurfacing
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces temporary closure as bid to buy premises fails
3
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Police vans at Leven Bus Station.
Woman attacked on Leven bus by group of youths

Conversation