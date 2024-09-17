Giant Angus wind farm to give half its electricity to SSE following deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant Angus wind farm to give half its electricity to SSE following deal

Inch Cape is a 72 turbine wind farm being built 10 miles off the coast of Arbroath.

By Paul Malik
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied

Energy giant SSE will take 50% of the electricity generated by a massive windfarm being built 10-miles off the Angus coast.

Inch Cape will sit 72 turbines in the North Sea and have a capacity of 1080 megawatt (MW) — enough to power more than 1.1 million homes.

The £3 billion development was recently named in the UK Government’s Contract for Difference programme.

And now SSE has signed a 15-year-deal to secure half of the power generated to supply their customers.

Inch Cape to power SSE for 15 years

Electricity is expected to be produced by Inch Cape in 2027, which will flow from the giant turbines to a sub-station in East Lothian.

As well as providing power for the region, the development will create hundreds of jobs, including at Montrose Port.

Image: Montrose Port Authority

Montrose will house the operations and maintenance base for Inch Cape, while the Port of Dundee will be used to assemble the gigantic wind turbines.

The turbines are being constructed at a yard in north-east England.

A spokesperson for Inch Cape Offshore Ltd said: “Inch Cape Offshore Limited has signed a long-term route-to-market power purchase agreement (PPA) with SSE Energy Markets.

“Experienced market participant SSE Energy Markets will offtake 50 percent of the wind farm’s electricity output and associated environmental benefits for a period of at least 15 years.

“This agreement provides Inch Cape with a reliable route to market for its clean electricity from early generation. Full commercial operation is expected in 2027.

“The wind farm will comprise 72 turbines sited in the North Sea off the Angus coast with a total installed capacity of 1080 megawatt (MW).

“The project is fully backed by UK government contracts for difference (CfD) and was one of the winning projects in the most recent allocation round.”

Inch Cape wins big with CfD

SSE Energy Markets is the commercial energy market subsidiary of SSE plc, trading commodities for SSE’s asset portfolios in wholesale energy markets.

And the north-east of Scotland was a big winner from the government’s latest allocation for Contracts for Difference.

Inch Cape A and B were named, as was Moray West, Cloiche and Chleansaid and Green Volt – Europe’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm.

Work on the operations base at Montrose Port is due to start in 2025, with local firm Pert Bruce in line to complete the work.

Work pre-assembling the turbine blades and towers will come to the Port of Dundee next year, bringing at least 50 jobs to the site.

