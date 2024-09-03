Scotland’s tallest wind farm to bring 50 Angus jobs following government contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s tallest wind farm to bring 50 Angus jobs following government contract win

Inch Cape A and B was successful in the latest UK Government's Contract for Difference (CfD) round.

By Paul Malik
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied

Montrose Port is set to benefit from at least 50 new jobs after the Inch Cape wind farm was named in the UK Government’s Contract for Difference programme.

Located about 15 kilometres from Arbroath, the £3 billion fixed bottom offshore wind farm will have up to 72 turbines and will generate more than 5TWh of renewable electricity each year.

This is enough to produce power to more than 1.1 million homes.

Montrose Port will house the operations and maintenance base for Inch Cape, while the Port of Dundee will be used to assemble the gigantic wind turbines.

The north east of Scotland was a big winner from the government’s latest allocation for Contracts for Difference (CfD).

Inch Cape A and B were named, as was Moray West, Cloiche and Chleansaid and Green Volt — Europe’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm.

Inch Cape to bring Montrose port jobs

Work on the operations base at Montrose Port is due to start in 2025, with local firm Pert Bruce in line to complete the work.

Inch Cape has consent for tip heights of up to 291 metres, roughly 50% higher than the Seagreen project.

Montrose Port will host the operations and maintenance base for Inch Cape. Image: Montrose Port Authority

Work pre-assembling the 72 turbine blades and towers will come to the Port of Dundee in 2025. Again, bringing at least 50 jobs to the site.

The project is a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB Energy and will create 450 jobs overall in its construction phase between Dundee, Montrose and the substation in East Lothian.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “The award of the CfD is an important milestone for the project as we continue to work closely with our key suppliers and stakeholders towards achieving financial close later this year.”

What is the Certificate for Difference?

The CfD scheme guarantees the price the government will pay per megawatt of electricity produced by the project.

This guarantee makes it easier for renewables projects to receive the investment required to make them a reality.

The latest auction round delivered 131 new green infrastructure projects in its biggest round ever and includes onshore wind, solar, tidal, and offshore wind projects.

A previous “disastrous” allocation round, led by the then-Conservative government, saw no bids from offshore energy projects.

Acting Net Zero and Energy secretary Gillian Martin MSP.Acting cabinet secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Gillian Martin, said: “Scotland’s burgeoning renewables sector has huge potential.

“We need to see even greater project numbers and renewables capacity delivered through the CfD in future and we will be engaging with industry to understand the implications for projects that were not successful in this year’s allocation round.

“We will continue to work with the UK Government to ensure that maximum support, sufficient budget and more longer-term certainty is provided to Scottish projects in Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7.”

