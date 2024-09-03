Stuart Armstrong reunited with former Dundee United team-mate as free agent finds new club

Stuart Armstrong has teamed up with his former Dundee United star pal Ryan Gauld in the MLS.

The Scotland international has signed a two-year deal with Vancouver Whitecaps, where Gauld has flourished since 2021.

Armstrong, 32, had been training with English Premier League outfit Brentford since his Southampton contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

‘Very excited’

The former Celtic man joins the Whitecaps as a designated player – the term for a marquee star exempt from the salary cap.

The club’s sporting director Axel Schuster said: “We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver.

“He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland.

“He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate.

“In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack.”