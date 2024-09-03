Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz spotted in Dundee

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz was spotted in Dundee amid filming for a new Netflix production.

The Austrian actor was seen walking down Commercial Street on Tuesday.

It comes after film crews were spotted setting up camp outside Hospitalfield House in Arbroath on Sunday.

The filming is thought to be for a new Frankenstein film, written and directed by award-winning Guillermo del Toro.

Crews were also seen filming Frankenstein – which is based off the iconic novel from Mary Shelley – in Aberdeen last month.

Waltz won best supporting actor Oscars for his roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained.

He also played Blofield in Bond blockbuster Spectre.

Christoph Waltz spotted by stunned local in Dundee

A stunned local who saw the actor in Dundee said: “I was making my way down Commercial Street when I heard a man speaking in German on the phone coming towards me.

“I looked up and gave him a smile and it was only when he passed I realised it was Christoph Waltz.

“I did a double take and saw him continue his phone conversation down the Murraygate.

“He seemed to be walking around the centre checking out what the city has to offer.”

Waltz was also seen among the crowd at the Celtic vs Rangers match at Parkhead on Sunday.

Alongside Waltz, the star-studded cast of Frankenstein will include Saltburn star Jacob Elordi – who will be playing the monster.

Pearl actor Mia Goth and Charles Dance will also star in the production.

Director del Toro also directed The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labryinth.