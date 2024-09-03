Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz spotted in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz spotted in Dundee

The Austrian actor was spotted in the Commercial Street area of the city.

By Chloe Burrell & Ben MacDonald
Christoph Waltz in Dundee.
Christoph Waltz was spotted in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz was spotted in Dundee amid filming for a new Netflix production.

The Austrian actor was seen walking down Commercial Street on Tuesday.

It comes after film crews were spotted setting up camp outside Hospitalfield House in Arbroath on Sunday.

The filming is thought to be for a new Frankenstein film, written and directed by award-winning Guillermo del Toro.

Crews were also seen filming Frankenstein – which is based off the iconic novel from Mary Shelley – in Aberdeen last month.

Waltz won best supporting actor Oscars for his roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained.

He also played Blofield in Bond blockbuster Spectre.

Christoph Waltz spotted by stunned local in Dundee

A stunned local who saw the actor in Dundee said: “I was making my way down Commercial Street when I heard a man speaking in German on the phone coming towards me.

“I looked up and gave him a smile and it was only when he passed I realised it was Christoph Waltz.

“I did a double take and saw him continue his phone conversation down the Murraygate.

“He seemed to be walking around the centre checking out what the city has to offer.”

Christoph Waltz in Dundee.
Christoph Waltz on Commercial Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Waltz was also seen among the crowd at the Celtic vs Rangers match at Parkhead on Sunday.

Alongside Waltz, the star-studded cast of Frankenstein will include Saltburn star Jacob Elordi – who will be playing the monster.

Pearl actor Mia Goth and Charles Dance will also star in the production.

Director del Toro also directed The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labryinth.

More from Dundee

Chris Law and Alannah Morgan
Lout guilty of causing Dundee MP 'fear and alarm' outside office
Passengers were left stranded by the packed 39 Stagecoach bus. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Woman felt 'unsafe' on packed Dundee to Perth bus as some passengers left stranded
Michael Philp
Distracted hit-and-run driver struck mum and pensioner outside Dundee primary school
Police seized an electric Sur-Ron motorbike. Image: Police Scotland/Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Boy, 16, charged after 'riding electric motorbike at Dundee City Square'
Design images of proposed flats at Blackness Road. Image: Dundee City Council
Alarm sounds over 'worrying' £10m cost of Dundee Blackness Road housing plan
5
Cllr Bill Campbell became Lord Provost in 2022.
Dundee Lord Provost reveals he's beat cancer twice – but may have third type…
Dil'Se on Perth Road will reopen under new management. Image: Christie and Co
Reopening date revealed for iconic Dundee Indian restaurant
Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer who left client with 'years of stress' ordered to pay £4k in…
New takeaway WingVille to open in Dundee
Takeaway promising 'amazing' chicken wings set to open in Dundee
2
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker remanded in custody as sheriff's patience wears thin

Conversation