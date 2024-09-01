Is Oscar-winning director bringing Netflix production of Frankenstein to Arbroath?

Film crews have set up camp at an Arbroath tourist attraction, leading to speculation a new Netflix production is in the works.

Filming equipment has been spotted outside Hospitalfield House, which has also been closed to the public.

It has not been confirmed what filming is for, but fans believe it may be a new Frankenstein film, written and directed by Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro.

It comes after crews were spotted filming Frankenstein in Aberdeen last month.

Security staff arrived at Hospitalfield House arts centre over the weekend, with filming understood to be starting on Wednesday.

The film will be led Star Wars actor Oscar Issac, who will play Victor Frankenstein.

Jacob Elordi, who starred alongside Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, will be playing the iconic monster.

MaXXXine actress Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Charles Dance will also star in the Netflix production.

It is not confirmed which actors will be shooting scenes in Arbroath.

del Toro also directed Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, before taking on the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous chilling Frankenstein.

In 2022, a BBC documentary looked into the possibility of Mary Shelley writing her iconic novel during her time in Dundee.