A9 re-opened northbound but southbound still closed near Blair Atholl due to three-vehicle crash

The A9 has re-opened northbound but remains closed southbound near Blair Atholl due to a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services remain at the incident in the Calvine area.

Traffic Scotland has posted the A9 Northbound is now open however southbound remains closed due a previous vehicle collision.

Emergency services are still on scene. Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from Police Scotland at 2.09pm to attend a crash on the A9 north of Calvine.

“This involved two cars and a campervan.

“We sent three appliances and a specialist unit to the scene.

“They have now left.”

