Alyth drivers face 18-mile diversions due to roadworks

Drivers in Alyth face diversions of up to 18 miles due to roadworks near the Five Roads Roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council says resurfacing works will take place in three phases over five days.

The B954 will be shut towards Alyth Golf Club from Monday September 23 for two days. A three-mile diversion will be in place.

Also on these two days, the B954 will be shut towards Meigle between 9am and 3.30pm. An 18-mile diversion will be in place.

The A926 will be shut towards Blairgowrie from Wednesday September 25 for two days.

An 18-mile diversion will be in place.

The work is due to conclude on Friday September 27, when road markings on all approaches will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

The works are detailed below:

Phase 1

Monday September 23 – Tuesday September 24.

B954 from the roundabout towards Meigle: Roadworks will be conducted under a restricted hours closure from 9am to 3.30pm.

A diversion will be in place via A94 – Coupar Angus – Blairgowrie – Alyth, and vice versa.

B954 from the roundabout towards the golf course: Full road closure with a diversion via B952 – Alyth – A926 and vice versa.

Phase 2

Wednesday September 25 – Thursday September 26.

A926 from the roundabout towards New Alyth: Full road closure.

The official diversion will follow B954 – A94 – Coupar Angus – Blairgowrie – Alyth and vice versa.

For local traffic, Meigle Road may be used as an alternative route, where a 20mph speed limit will be enforced for the duration of the works, and on-street parking/loading restrictions will be applied when necessary.

Phase 3

Friday September 27.

Road markings on all approaches will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

Waste collections will continue as normal. Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.