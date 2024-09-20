Alyth drivers face 18-mile diversions due to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alyth drivers face 18-mile diversions due to roadworks

The road to Blairgowrie will be closed.

By Stephen Eighteen
Five Roads Roundabout, Alyth
Resurfacing work will take place on Five Roads Roundabout in Alyth. Image: Google Street View

Drivers in Alyth face diversions of up to 18 miles due to roadworks near the Five Roads Roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council says resurfacing works will take place in three phases over five days.

The B954 will be shut towards Alyth Golf Club from Monday September 23 for two days. A three-mile diversion will be in place.

Also on these two days, the B954 will be shut towards Meigle between 9am and 3.30pm. An 18-mile diversion will be in place.

The A926 will be shut towards Blairgowrie from Wednesday September 25 for two days.

An 18-mile diversion will be in place.

The work is due to conclude on Friday September 27, when road markings on all approaches will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

The works are detailed below:

Phase 1

Monday September 23 – Tuesday September 24.

B954 from the roundabout towards Meigle: Roadworks will be conducted under a restricted hours closure from 9am to 3.30pm.

A diversion will be in place via A94 – Coupar Angus – Blairgowrie – Alyth, and vice versa.

B954 from the roundabout towards the golf course: Full road closure with a diversion via B952 – Alyth – A926 and vice versa.

Phase 2

Wednesday September 25 – Thursday September 26.

A926 from the roundabout towards New Alyth: Full road closure.

The official diversion will follow B954 – A94 – Coupar Angus – Blairgowrie – Alyth and vice versa.

A map of the diversion routes. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

For local traffic, Meigle Road may be used as an alternative route, where a 20mph speed limit will be enforced for the duration of the works, and on-street parking/loading restrictions will be applied when necessary.

Phase 3

Friday September 27.

Road markings on all approaches will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

Waste collections will continue as normal. Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

