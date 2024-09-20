Friday court round-up — Spewing hatred and casino glassing

A Dundonian caught spewing outside his ex’s home in the middle of the night told police officers: “I’m going to f*** your gran”.

Jordan Hornby returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and a police assault.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough explained Hornby, of Foggyley Place in Dundee, went to his former partner’s city home at 1.30am on July 18 this year.

The “extremely intoxicated” 26-year-old was unable to stand and was vomiting periodically.

He woke the woman by ringing the doorbell and banging on the door and window.

Police arrived and took him to West Bell Street HQ, where he was abusive to officers, stating: “I’m going to slice you up,” “I’m going to cut up all of your kids” and “I’m going to f*** your gran.”

The first offender also headbutted a PC on the body.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He realises he was completely in the wrong. It’s been a wake-up call for him.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed Hornby under supervision for a year and told him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work during that period.

Making a two-year non-harassment order to protect Hornby’s partner, he said: “This is what I hope was the culmination of a tumultuous period in your life.”

Sickening assault

A man was left with a broken cheekbone and soaked in blood following a frenzied attack by a couple who barged into the stairwell of his block of flats in Blairgowrie. The horrifying late night assault by 26-year-old Keenan Donaldson and Sophie Henvey, 27, was caught on camera.

Gambling with freedom

A woman has admitted repeatedly glassing another at Dundee’s Grosvenor Casino.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Danielle Lee, 43, of St Kilda Road in Dundee, pled guilty to two assaults.

On November 20 2022, at the West Marketgait casino, she struck a woman on the head with her hand and threw the contents of a glass over another, struggled with her and repeatedly struck her head with a glass, leaving her injured.

First offender Lee represented herself during the short hearing and Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until October 31 for reports.

He said: “Repeatedly hitting someone on the head with a glass to their injury is obviously a serious matter.”

Nightclub assault

An apprentice from Dundee has been placed on the sex offenders register after taking hold of a woman’s face and kissing her against her will. Lewis Sivewright admitted carrying out the sexual assault outside Aura in the city last October.

Neglect charge

A woman was charged with child neglect after passers-by reported “hysterical” screaming from a three-year-old boy in a Perth city centre flat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Bahar-Sibela Saban left alone two youngsters, aged two and three, in the second-storey Kirkgate property while she went out to buy food on November 11 2022.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said the two children in her care were asleep when she went out at about 3.35pm. She returned half-an-hour later.

A third child – the boy who was overheard screaming – was supposed to be being looked after by another woman originally listed as a co-accused on the charge, the court heard.

It was alleged he had been hanging backwards out of a second-storey window but this claim was withdrawn from the charge.

Saban, 21, admitted exposing the two youngsters in her care to the likelihood of unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Saban: “I hope you gather that you were very, very lucky that nothing happened to the children while you were gone.”

Saban, of Hawkhill Court, Edinburgh, was admonished.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.