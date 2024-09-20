Friday court round-up — Spewing hatred and casino glassing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Spewing hatred and casino glassing

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Dundonian caught spewing outside his ex’s home in the middle of the night told police officers: “I’m going to f*** your gran”.

Jordan Hornby returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and a police assault.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough explained Hornby, of Foggyley Place in Dundee, went to his former partner’s city home at 1.30am on July 18 this year.

The “extremely intoxicated” 26-year-old was unable to stand and was vomiting periodically.

He woke the woman by ringing the doorbell and banging on the door and window.

Police arrived and took him to West Bell Street HQ, where he was abusive to officers, stating: “I’m going to slice you up,” “I’m going to cut up all of your kids” and “I’m going to f*** your gran.”

The first offender also headbutted a PC on the body.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He realises he was completely in the wrong. It’s been a wake-up call for him.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed Hornby under supervision for a year and told him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work during that period.

Making a two-year non-harassment order to protect Hornby’s partner, he said: “This is what I hope was the culmination of a tumultuous period in your life.”

Sickening assault

A man was left with a broken cheekbone and soaked in blood following a frenzied attack by a couple who barged into the stairwell of his block of flats in Blairgowrie. The horrifying late night assault by 26-year-old Keenan Donaldson and Sophie Henvey, 27, was caught on camera.

Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson
Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Gambling with freedom

A woman has admitted repeatedly glassing another at Dundee’s Grosvenor Casino.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Danielle Lee, 43, of St Kilda Road in Dundee, pled guilty to two assaults.

On November 20 2022, at the West Marketgait casino, she struck a woman on the head with her hand and threw the contents of a glass over another, struggled with her and repeatedly struck her head with a glass, leaving her injured.

First offender Lee represented herself during the short hearing and Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until October 31 for reports.

He said: “Repeatedly hitting someone on the head with a glass to their injury is obviously a serious matter.”

Nightclub assault

An apprentice from Dundee has been placed on the sex offenders register after taking hold of a woman’s face and kissing her against her will. Lewis Sivewright admitted carrying out the sexual assault outside Aura in the city last October.

Lewis Sivewright.
Lewis Sivewright at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Neglect charge

A woman was charged with child neglect after passers-by reported “hysterical” screaming from a three-year-old boy in a Perth city centre flat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Bahar-Sibela Saban left alone two youngsters, aged two and three, in the second-storey Kirkgate property while she went out to buy food on November 11 2022.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said the two children in her care were asleep when she went out at about 3.35pm. She returned half-an-hour later.

A third child – the boy who was overheard screaming – was supposed to be being looked after by another woman originally listed as a co-accused on the charge, the court heard.

It was alleged he had been hanging backwards out of a second-storey window but this claim was withdrawn from the charge.

Saban, 21, admitted exposing the two youngsters in her care to the likelihood of unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Saban: “I hope you gather that you were very, very lucky that nothing happened to the children while you were gone.”

Saban, of Hawkhill Court, Edinburgh, was admonished.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

