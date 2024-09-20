Perth Leisure Pool closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Perth Leisure Pool is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Live Active Leisure, who runs the facility, confirmed the closure just after 3pm on Friday.

The training pool, gym and health suite are also closed and swimming lessons and classes have been cancelled.

The exact reason for the closure is unknown.

A Facebook post said: “Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This includes the leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite as well as all swimming lessons and classes.”

In an update, bosses confirmed the gym and health suite will reopen at 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the leisure, including the flumes, will reopen at 4pm on Saturday and the training pool at 11am on Sunday.

Swimming lessons will resume as normal on Monday.

Thimblerow pool plans

Earlier this month, councillors voted to build a replacement facility at Perth’s Thimblerow Car Park.

However, the plans will only allow for five hours of leisure swimming a week.

The controversial decision means there will be no dedicated leisure pool or ice rink at the facility.

Former leisure pool employee Bobby Brian has launched a petition to overturn the decision.