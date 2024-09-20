Perth Leisure Pool closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The leisure pool will reopen on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Live Active Leisure, who runs the facility, confirmed the closure just after 3pm on Friday.

The training pool, gym and health suite are also closed and swimming lessons and classes have been cancelled.

The exact reason for the closure is unknown.

A Facebook post said: “Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This includes the leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite as well as all swimming lessons and classes.”

In an update, bosses confirmed the gym and health suite will reopen at 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the leisure, including the flumes, will reopen at 4pm on Saturday and the training pool at 11am on Sunday.

Swimming lessons will resume as normal on Monday.

Thimblerow pool plans

Earlier this month, councillors voted to build a replacement facility at Perth’s Thimblerow Car Park.

However, the plans will only allow for five hours of leisure swimming a week.

The controversial decision means there will be no dedicated leisure pool or ice rink at the facility.

Former leisure pool employee Bobby Brian has launched a petition to overturn the decision.

