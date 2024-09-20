JIM SPENCE: Tommy Wright ticks every box for St Johnstone

St Johnstone face a huge decision with their next managerial appointment.

Everyone at McDiarmid Park must rally to the cause after a week where new owner Adam Webb sadly revealed he’s battling cancer and manager Craig Levein was sacked.

What began as a potentially exciting new era, with Geoff Brown passing the torch to an American owner bustling with fresh initiatives, has had its shine seriously dulled.

These are worrying times for Saints.

Webb is optimistic regarding his treatment and everyone in football will wish him well.

The situation, though, leaves Saints with a caretaker boss in Andy Kirk and potential short-term difficulties in the chain of command.

Webb was still acclimatising to running a Scottish football club; now his plans must rely on those who are still at McDiarmid Park – including recently appointed chief executive Francis Smith – to tackle the major issue of identifying, interviewing and appointing a manager who can reverse their miserable start to the season.

Third bottom of the Premiership table, with one win and four defeats, is hardly an unsalvageable position this early in the season, but the quicker a new man is in place the better for Saints revival.

Some fans have a loose grip on reality in situations like this.

I’ve seen Davie Moyes mentioned, but his salary as West Ham boss was £5 million-a-year, so I think he can safely be ruled out.

‘Young and ambitious’ is another favourite demand, but there’s no guarantee that youth, or indeed experience, will guarantee success.

In terms of experience, though, few have more of it than club legend Tommy Wright: those who say you should never retrace your steps should provide compelling arguments as to why that’s a bad thing when a candidate who knows the club and the Scottish scene is available and interested.

Running a football club demands structure, sound organisation and sensible decision-making.

Wright ticks all of those boxes at this crucial juncture for Saints.