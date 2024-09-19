St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals cancer diagnosis

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, will soon step back from his leadership role with the Perth club on health grounds.

The American litigator, who only bought out Geoff Brown less than three months ago, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with head and neck cancer.

Webb has been given a “very good” medical prognosis and will be able to lead the recruitment process to appoint Craig Levein’s successor as first team manager.

But in a few weeks he will be forced to give up work, with new CEO, Francis Smith, becoming temporary chairman.

Webb hopes to resume a hands-on role in December.

Medical advice

In an open letter, he said: “I have sad news to share.

“I have been diagnosed with head and neck cancer and have started chemotherapy and radiation.

“On the bright side, the prognosis is very good.

“Since taking majority ownership of the club in July, I have taken an active role as owner and chairman.

“In a few weeks, the doctors tell me I will not be able to continue that active role.

“Prior to that date, we will have all of our top priorities in good shape, including the installation of our new head coach/manager. Indeed, I will be leading the effort to select our new coach in the coming days.

“Fortunately, when I am forced to reduce my role, the club will be in good hands with the capable leadership of our board, executives and dedicated employees.

“CEO Fran Smith will serve as acting chairman while I take medical leave. I should be back by December.

“I have requested that work on our priorities and improvements continue unabated. We’ve made a great start and we cannot pause now.

“I will not see you in Perth for some time.

“Several of my co-investors will be attending games this Autumn, however, and I will be staying informed.

“I will be watching Saints TV for every game and upload. I look forward to my return to McDiarmid Park at the earliest opportunity!”

Webb added: “In closing, let me pass along my sincere thanks for your warm welcome to the Saints family.

“After the love and support of my family and friends, my optimism and excitement for St Johnstone is the thing that most gives me the fighting spirit to take on this medical challenge. Come on you Saints!”