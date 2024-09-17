6 St Johnstone manager candidates as Tommy Wright emerges as serious option for sensational McDiarmid Park return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

6 St Johnstone manager candidates as Tommy Wright emerges as serious option for sensational McDiarmid Park return

Adam Webb is embarking on a recruitment process for the first time.

Tommy Wright - the man who built the team which rewrote club history.
Tommy Wright - the man who built the team which rewrote club history. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Craig Levein has been sacked and the search for St Johnstone’s next manager begins.

The appointment will be Adam Webb’s first as owner and, as such, there’s a big element of the unknown at play.

Courier Sport assesses possible candidates the American-based chairman might identify to give the new era some upward momentum after a worrying start to the Premiership campaign.

Tommy Wright

Let’s start with the obvious one.

And it would still, I suspect, be the most popular one.

If ‘getting’ St Johnstone counts for anything, then the recruitment process begins and ends with Wright.

He was great for the club, loves the club and, it would be hard to imagine him not being willing to have a conversation with Webb if contact was made with his current employer, the Northern Irish FA.

Tommy Wright salutes the St Johnstone fans.
Tommy Wright salutes the St Johnstone fans. Image: SNS.

It’s not just nostalgia that supports the Wright claim.

With Levein’s departure and the inexperience of the new ownership and CEO, having a man of stature and football knowledge in the building makes complete sense.

And, even though, it would be going back to the future, Webb would send out a message to supporters that he has a sound grasp of what is required in the here and now.

Neil Lennon

Wright’s fellow Northern Irishman possesses many of the same qualities – a proven Premiership boss who will command instant dressing room respect.

And he’s out of work, having been sacked by Rapid Bucharest.

Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon. Image: SNS.

The downside would be, like Levein, fans will have made their minds up about Lennon the man and the manager before he steps in the door.

Peter Leven

When Raith Rovers were seeking to replace Ian Murray, Leven was understood to be at the top of their list.

He impressed when he took over from Neil Warnock as caretaker boss at Aberdeen for the last few weeks of the 2023/24 season and kept them in the Premiership with a bit to spare when it looked like the Dons could be heading for the play-offs.

Peter Leven with Jimmy Thelin.
Peter Leven with Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Jimmy Thelin is also a fan of the Pittodrie coach who is now an important part of a backroom team that has helped get them off to a stunning start in league and cup.

Raith didn’t have a strong enough pull to tempt Leven south but Saints might.

Ian Murray

Talking of the man who was sacked by Raith, Murray will believe that his CV would be worthy of consideration.

The struggles that the Kirkcaldy club have had since he departed haven’t hurt his chances.

Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Nobody can contest the fact that peak Raith of last season played exciting football and that Murray is now in the ‘experienced’ rather than ‘rookie’ category.

Rhys McCabe

Timing is everything in football.

Just ask Callum Davidson, who would have been in the running for the likes of the Aberdeen and Hearts jobs (or better) had they come up after his St Johnstone team won the double.

If Saints had made a change in the summer, McCabe would have been the favourite.

Courier Sport understands there was strong support for him in the McDiarmid boardroom and Webb will know all about that.

Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe.
Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe. Image: SNS.

Airdrie’s poor start to the season in the Championship shouldn’t undo all the good work of previous campaigns.

If the Diamonds win their next two games does that make McCabe flavour of the month again?

Appointing a 32-year-old who has never coached in the top flight would be bold but would also signal that Webb has a long-term vision, is serious about changing the direction of the football club and giving it a fresh identity.

Nick Dasovic

Nobody knows if Webb will want a Scot, a European or somebody based on his side of the Atlantic.

If it’s the latter, there’s an ex-Saint who has made no secret of the fact he would love the chance to come back to McDiarmid Park.

Nick Dasovic equalises in the 1998 League Cup final.
Nick Dasovic equalises in the 1998 League Cup final. Image: SNS.

Dasovic, a champion of persevering with Theo Bair and a respected developer of young players, recently became an assistant coach with Detroit City, having been in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps’ second team, among numerous other jobs in Canada.

He found a perfect footballing home in Perth under Paul Sturrock and Sandy Clark and would back himself to do the same in the dugout and continue the work Levein has started in changing Saints’ style of play.

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein.
ERIC NICOLSON: Inside Craig Levein's final interview as St Johnstone manager – an hour…
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone sack manager Craig Levein
5
Jason Kerr's red card against St Mirren was the first of three in a row for St Johnstone in 2020.
St Johnstone disciplinary lowlights: 3 reds in 1 game and 6-month ban as Benji…
Makenzie Kirk.
Opportunity knocks for young St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk
New St Johnstone goalkeeping coach, Gordon Marshall.
St Johnstone set to finally end goalkeeping coach search by appointing Gordon Marshall
Benji Kimpioka after being shown a red card.
Sky Sports duo deliver St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka red card verdict
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone can't let disappointments drag them down, says Kyle Cameron
Sven Sprangler played well on his return to the St Johnstone team but was dejected at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as problems of all shapes and sizes pile up
A dejected St Johnstone coaching staff.
Craig Levein says St Johnstone players need to 'ignore the noise'
Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals PANCAKES are helping fuel his stunning start to…

Conversation