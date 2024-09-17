6 St Johnstone manager candidates as Tommy Wright emerges as serious option for sensational McDiarmid Park return

Craig Levein has been sacked and the search for St Johnstone’s next manager begins.

The appointment will be Adam Webb’s first as owner and, as such, there’s a big element of the unknown at play.

Courier Sport assesses possible candidates the American-based chairman might identify to give the new era some upward momentum after a worrying start to the Premiership campaign.

Tommy Wright

Let’s start with the obvious one.

And it would still, I suspect, be the most popular one.

If ‘getting’ St Johnstone counts for anything, then the recruitment process begins and ends with Wright.

He was great for the club, loves the club and, it would be hard to imagine him not being willing to have a conversation with Webb if contact was made with his current employer, the Northern Irish FA.

It’s not just nostalgia that supports the Wright claim.

With Levein’s departure and the inexperience of the new ownership and CEO, having a man of stature and football knowledge in the building makes complete sense.

And, even though, it would be going back to the future, Webb would send out a message to supporters that he has a sound grasp of what is required in the here and now.

Neil Lennon

Wright’s fellow Northern Irishman possesses many of the same qualities – a proven Premiership boss who will command instant dressing room respect.

And he’s out of work, having been sacked by Rapid Bucharest.

The downside would be, like Levein, fans will have made their minds up about Lennon the man and the manager before he steps in the door.

Peter Leven

When Raith Rovers were seeking to replace Ian Murray, Leven was understood to be at the top of their list.

He impressed when he took over from Neil Warnock as caretaker boss at Aberdeen for the last few weeks of the 2023/24 season and kept them in the Premiership with a bit to spare when it looked like the Dons could be heading for the play-offs.

Jimmy Thelin is also a fan of the Pittodrie coach who is now an important part of a backroom team that has helped get them off to a stunning start in league and cup.

Raith didn’t have a strong enough pull to tempt Leven south but Saints might.

Ian Murray

Talking of the man who was sacked by Raith, Murray will believe that his CV would be worthy of consideration.

The struggles that the Kirkcaldy club have had since he departed haven’t hurt his chances.

Nobody can contest the fact that peak Raith of last season played exciting football and that Murray is now in the ‘experienced’ rather than ‘rookie’ category.

Rhys McCabe

Timing is everything in football.

Just ask Callum Davidson, who would have been in the running for the likes of the Aberdeen and Hearts jobs (or better) had they come up after his St Johnstone team won the double.

If Saints had made a change in the summer, McCabe would have been the favourite.

Courier Sport understands there was strong support for him in the McDiarmid boardroom and Webb will know all about that.

Airdrie’s poor start to the season in the Championship shouldn’t undo all the good work of previous campaigns.

If the Diamonds win their next two games does that make McCabe flavour of the month again?

Appointing a 32-year-old who has never coached in the top flight would be bold but would also signal that Webb has a long-term vision, is serious about changing the direction of the football club and giving it a fresh identity.

Nick Dasovic

Nobody knows if Webb will want a Scot, a European or somebody based on his side of the Atlantic.

If it’s the latter, there’s an ex-Saint who has made no secret of the fact he would love the chance to come back to McDiarmid Park.

Dasovic, a champion of persevering with Theo Bair and a respected developer of young players, recently became an assistant coach with Detroit City, having been in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps’ second team, among numerous other jobs in Canada.

He found a perfect footballing home in Perth under Paul Sturrock and Sandy Clark and would back himself to do the same in the dugout and continue the work Levein has started in changing Saints’ style of play.