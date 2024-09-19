CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell

All of the sculptures from the Hairy Highland Coo Trail will be at Scone Palace this weekend before they are auctioned in aid of CHAS.

By Morag Lindsay
Close up of Hairy Highland Coo sculpture's head
Maisie Moo-nro, the Auchterarder Hairy Highland Coo will be part of the herd at Scone this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Fans of the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail will get one last opportunity to see their favourites in the wild at Scone this weekend.

The sculptures will be gathered at Scone Palace for a farewell weekend before they are auctioned in aid of the children’s hospice charity next week.

Tickets are still available for the event on Saturday and Sunday.

They cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and can be purchased here.

Under-threes go free. All proceeds will go to CHAS.

Tickets are available for morning and afternoon slots – between 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Craig Cairnie’s popular Tartan Army Hairy Highland Coo sculpture will be at Scone too.

This will be the first (and last) chance to see all of the sculptures together.

Fans can expect a few surprises in the shape of mini-coos, which haven’t been seen in public before.

There will also be stalls selling coo merch, raffle tickets and more.

Spots still available at Scone Hairy Highland Coo auction

It’s hoped the auction, next Thursday, will raise more than £100,000 to support CHAS’ work with children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.

The artists who painted the sculptures will be there.

Catherine Briggs kneeling in front of an unpainted Highland cow sculpture.
Catherine Briggs’ was one of the artists who made the trail such a hit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And some blank coos will be available to buy, with an artist commission, meaning lucky bidders could acquire their very own personalised coo sculpture.

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail has been a summer success, attracting visitors to destinations across Perth and Kinross.

It was run by CHAS in partnership with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council.

There people standing round yellow painted cow in centre of Perth High Street
Callum Penman from CHAS, artist co-ordinator Rio Moore and trail project manager Hayley Smith are preparing to say a fond farewell to the sculptures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Project manager, Hayley Smith said: “It has been incredible to see all the excitement and interest surrounding the coo trail.

“It will be sad to say farewell to the coos. However we are happy that they are moving on to pastures new and looking forward to these beautiful coos finding their forever homes at the auction.”

There is some last-minute availability to attend the auction. Email HayleySmith@chas.org.uk if you are interested.

To bid online register your interest here.

