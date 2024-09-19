CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell

Fans of the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail will get one last opportunity to see their favourites in the wild at Scone this weekend.

The sculptures will be gathered at Scone Palace for a farewell weekend before they are auctioned in aid of the children’s hospice charity next week.

Tickets are still available for the event on Saturday and Sunday.

They cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and can be purchased here.

Under-threes go free. All proceeds will go to CHAS.

Tickets are available for morning and afternoon slots – between 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

This will be the first (and last) chance to see all of the sculptures together.

Fans can expect a few surprises in the shape of mini-coos, which haven’t been seen in public before.

There will also be stalls selling coo merch, raffle tickets and more.

Spots still available at Scone Hairy Highland Coo auction

It’s hoped the auction, next Thursday, will raise more than £100,000 to support CHAS’ work with children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.

The artists who painted the sculptures will be there.

And some blank coos will be available to buy, with an artist commission, meaning lucky bidders could acquire their very own personalised coo sculpture.

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail has been a summer success, attracting visitors to destinations across Perth and Kinross.

It was run by CHAS in partnership with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council.

Project manager, Hayley Smith said: “It has been incredible to see all the excitement and interest surrounding the coo trail.

“It will be sad to say farewell to the coos. However we are happy that they are moving on to pastures new and looking forward to these beautiful coos finding their forever homes at the auction.”

There is some last-minute availability to attend the auction. Email HayleySmith@chas.org.uk if you are interested.

To bid online register your interest here.