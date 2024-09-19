Woman, 54, charged after two male youths ‘approached’ on Dunfermline street

A 54-year-old woman has been charged after two male youths were allegedly approached on a Dunfermline street.

The incident was reported to have happened on the city’s Dunlin Drive on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police were called to a report of two male youths approached on Dunlin Drive, Dunfermline on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”