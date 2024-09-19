Fife Woman, 54, charged after two male youths ‘approached’ on Dunfermline street Police are continuing to investigate the exact nature of the incident. By Kieran Webster September 19 2024, 10:24am September 19 2024, 10:24am Share Woman, 54, charged after two male youths ‘approached’ on Dunfermline street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5085601/woman-charged-male-youths-approached-dunfermline/ Copy Link The incident happened on Dunline Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A 54-year-old woman has been charged after two male youths were allegedly approached on a Dunfermline street. The incident was reported to have happened on the city’s Dunlin Drive on Wednesday. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police were called to a report of two male youths approached on Dunlin Drive, Dunfermline on Wednesday. “Inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”