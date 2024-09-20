Huge financial boost for new St Johnstone manager revealed as Uefa and domestic payments bolster Perth funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Huge financial boost for new St Johnstone manager revealed as Uefa and domestic payments bolster Perth funds

Craig Levein's replacement should have money to spend in January.

By Eric Nicolson
McDiarmid Park.
McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

The next St Johnstone manager will join the Perth club at a perfect time financially.

Courier Sport can reveal that a number of factors will contribute to a bumper year off the pitch at McDiarmid Park and potentially bolster the recruitment work Craig Levein’s successor can do in the next two transfer windows.

The main one, as first reported in the Daily Mail, is that Saints are one of seven Scottish clubs who are set to benefit from a Uefa windfall.

It is understood that close to £1 million will be banked in December for the 2023/24 season.

That’s a solidarity payment for Celtic qualifying for the Champions League that they would have been expecting.

The key change is that, instead of receiving money in arrears from European football’s governing body as has always been the case, Saints and others will now get this season’s payment DURING the current campaign.

That could be as much as £500,000 in February, 2025 and another £500,000 in June.

SFA chief executive, Ian Maxwell, is expected to hold a meeting with club representatives later this month to firm up the exact figures.

Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

As far as Saints are concerned, it’s not been the start they would have wanted on the pitch, with Levein being sacked earlier this week as a consequence of four defeats in a row.

But off it, a few things have boosted the health of the club just before, and since, Adam Webb took over from Geoff Brown.

Early-season bonuses

Levein’s base salary budget for his reshaped squad, after being topped up by Webb, was virtually the same as Steven MacLean’s the year before.

The transfer fee Aberdeen paid for Dimitar Mitov, the shared gate for the League Cup clash with Rangers at Hampden Park, the Premier Sports payment for that game, extra prize money from making the last 16 of the competition and £75,000 which will come their way for the live TV game against Celtic next week adds up to well over £400,000.

Saints have yet to compile a shortlist for Levein’s successor.

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland are in temporary charge for Saturday’s clash with Ross County and Webb, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, will move things forward at the start of next week.

