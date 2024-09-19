Perth sewer works set to save Bell’s Sports Centre ‘came as surprise’ to council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth sewer works set to save Bell’s Sports Centre ‘came as surprise’ to council

Scottish Water is spending millions on improvements around the North Inch in Perth - but what did council bosses know, and when?

By Morag Lindsay
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Council bosses have proposed a U-turn on plans to close Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scottish Water bosses have shared details of their plan to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic flooding that closed Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth last October.

And they have also addressed claims that the £2 million programme of improvements came as “a surprise” to council officers.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council signalled a U-turn on Bell’s Sports Centre at the start of this month.

The flood-damaged venue was slated for closure in May.

But in September, councillors were presented with a new proposal to turn it into an unheated multi-sport arena.

The Scottish Water works have been given as a reason why the popular building could now be spared.

Representatives from the water company briefed councillors on their plans for the area on Wednesday.

Bell's Sports Centre with deep floodwater outside
Bell’s Sports Centre after it flooded last October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They say they are installing a new pumping station and upgrading nearby sewers.

There will also be measures to manage surface water at the Bell’s car park, and a new bund alongside the North Inch pathway.

But the discussion raised questions over what the council had been told – and when.

Were Bell’s Sports Centre decision-makers kept in dark?

During questioning, councillor Jack Welch said: “Officers indicated that part of this investment was quite a surprise for them.”

And he added: “I think it’s important that you work more closely at an earlier stage with stakeholders and those who can help and inform those plans.”

Scottish Water spokesman Gavin Steel responded: “I’m sorry to hear that it sounds like some of the officers were surprised by that project.

Scottish Water logo on van door
Scottish Water is investing millions in the area around Bell’s Sports Centre.

“I’m not sure what the story is there,” he added.

“But I’m fairly confident that the right people at the council are aware of the project now. And hopefully those lines of communication will stay open as the project moves forward.”

Mr Steel said personnel changes may have been a factor.

“There is certainly a lot of engagement between our flooding team and the council’s flooding team,” he added.

“But I guess the Bell’s decision-making will have been happening in a different part of the council.”

Council’s new Bell’s Sports Centre plan came as surprise to public

Bell’s Sports Centre has been out of action since the weekend of October 7-8 2023.

The venue was swamped after the floodgates at the North Inch were left open during torrential rain.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Scenes of the damage that closed Bell’s Sports Centre last October. Image: Perthshire Local

Council officers previously recommended its closure.

The £2m cost of repairs, the inability to insure it and the risk of future flooding all seemed to seal its fate.

So the idea that it could be repurposed appeared to come out of the blue four months later.

The new plan emerged ahead just days before the last meeting of the full council on September 4.

Councillors agreed to look into a recommendation from officers that it could be turned into an unheated arena for a variety of sports.

The public will now be consulted on the idea.

Bell's Sports Centre hosting a cycling event
Bell’s Sports Centre in happier times. Image: Fraser Band.

The consultation was approved at the same time as the more controversial decision to site the new PH2O sports centre on the Thimblerow car park in Perth city centre.

SSE chiefs defend flood response

Mr Steel was speaking at a briefing for councillors on the response to the flooding that battered Perth last October.

Representatives from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and power company SSE were also quizzed during the meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee.

SSE chief Paul Owen said it took crews more than five days to release the accumulation of rainwater from its dams further up the River Tay in a controlled way.

Asked if the company had made any changes to its procedures as a result of the flooding last October, he said that hadn’t been necessary.

Pitlochry dam
SSE has steps in place to control the flow of floodwater, including at the Pitlochry dam.

“The floodgates in Pitlochry and the other assets all performed the way they should do,” he said.

“So there’s no specific improvement loop to be taken there.

“We were very pleased with how they operated. I know that doesn’t reduce the impact for the folk of Perth.”

Council condemned for ‘shifting blame’

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also defended its procedures for alerting communities and partners to the likelihood of flooding.

Perth and Kinross Council came under fire in the immediate aftermath of the chaos last October when it appeared to blame Sepa.

The council claimed a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the River Tay’s water level had prevented it from closing the North Inch floodgates until the Sunday.

That was despite a weather warning being in place two days before the storm, and the earlier closure of other nearby floodgates.

Executive director of communities Barbara Renton, who has since left the council, was criticised for releasing a statement which appeared to question Sepa’s processes.

Conversation