Demolition bid for historic Gairie Works in heart of Kirriemuir

Ambitious proposals to knock down Kirriemuir’s historic Gairie Works in a major redevelopment of the old textile site have emerged.

Owners J&D Wilkie plan to bulldoze the dilapidated building in the latest chapter of the firm’s illustrious 156-year history.

And they say the Gairie scheme is the outcome of a community consultation over the future of the unsafe factory.

It sits on Bellies Brae, opposite the now world-famous statue of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

More than a decade ago the Gairie factory was at the centre of a Kirrie supermarket war between rival developers.

But despite the site and another at Pathhead getting the go-ahead, neither store materialised.

What do the latest proposals involve?

J&D Wilkie remains a world leader in industrial materials and technical textiles.

It has around 180 staff in Angus.

And in June it announced the acquisition of a factory in Massachusets in a strategic move to help grow the key US market.

But production in much of the original Kirrie factory buildings has long since ceased.

The firm say major storms have caused areas of collapse and left them unsafe.

They want to bring down the dilapidated parts of the site.

In its place they would build five small (32 sq. m) units which could be used for retail, office or gallery space.

A larger 770 sq. m new build unit is also planned, for retail or storage/manufacturing for the firm.

The lower part of the site beside the Gairie Burn is in a Sepa flood risk area.

So the firm plans to create more town car parking there – opposite the council’s Bellies Brae facility – with EV charging bays.

The company say it would have the added benefit of taking their delivery vehicles and other traffic away from the town centre.

And the site’s disused loom shed would be converted into a house.

Plans will take away ‘blight’ on Kirrie

The firm say: “The proposals are a practical solution to a problem area blighting the town centre of Kirriemuir.

“The existing building is in a dangerous state of collapse and requires to be demolished.

“These proposals offer significant public gain and benefit and removes a dangerous structure which is clearly beyond any sort of repair.”

The application has just been submitted to Angus Council.

It will be considered by the authority in due course.

You can keep up-to-date with the progress of local applications in our weekly Planning Ahead Angus feature.