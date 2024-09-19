Demolition bid for historic Gairie Works in heart of Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition bid for historic Gairie Works in heart of Kirriemuir

Town firm J&D Wilkie has lodged ambitious plans for the transformation of the old textile factory site.

By Graham Brown
Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Ambitious proposals to knock down Kirriemuir’s historic Gairie Works in a major redevelopment of the old textile site have emerged.

Owners J&D Wilkie plan to bulldoze the dilapidated building in the latest chapter of the firm’s illustrious 156-year history.

And they say the Gairie scheme is the outcome of a community consultation over the future of the unsafe factory.

Gairie Works in Kirriemuir.
Gairie Works is the run-down backdrop to Kirriemuir’s Bon Scott statue. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It sits on Bellies Brae, opposite the now world-famous statue of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

More than a decade ago the Gairie factory was at the centre of a Kirrie supermarket war between rival developers.

But despite the site and another at Pathhead getting the go-ahead, neither store materialised.

What do the latest proposals involve?

J&D Wilkie remains a world leader in industrial materials and technical textiles.

It has around 180 staff in Angus.

And in June it announced the acquisition of a factory in Massachusets in a strategic  move to help grow the key US market.

But production in much of the original Kirrie factory buildings has long since ceased.

The firm say major storms have caused areas of collapse and left them unsafe.

Dilapidated interior of Gairie Works in Kirriemuir.
Sections of the Gairie Works roof have collapsed. Image: J&D Wilkie

They want to bring down the dilapidated parts of the site.

In its place they would build five small (32 sq. m) units which could be used for retail, office or gallery space.

A larger 770 sq. m new build unit is also planned, for retail or storage/manufacturing for the firm.

The lower part of the site beside the Gairie Burn is in a Sepa flood risk area.

Gairie Works in Kirriemuir
Gairie Works sits on a sloping site at Bellies Brae. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

So the firm plans to create more town car parking there – opposite the council’s Bellies Brae facility – with EV charging bays.

The company say it would have the added benefit of taking their delivery vehicles and other traffic away from the town centre.

And the site’s disused loom shed would be converted into a house.

Plans will take away ‘blight’ on Kirrie

The firm say: “The proposals are a practical solution to a problem area blighting the town centre of Kirriemuir.

“The existing building is in a dangerous state of collapse and requires to be demolished.

“These proposals offer significant public gain and benefit and removes a dangerous structure which is clearly beyond any sort of repair.”

Former Gairie textile factory in Kirriremuir.
Gairie Works has been a feature of central Kirriemuir for generations. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The application has just been submitted to Angus Council.

It will be considered by the authority in due course.

You can keep up-to-date with the progress of local applications in our weekly Planning Ahead Angus feature.

