Ruined smiddy turned into amazing rural Fife home with stunning roundel

St Andrews Wells is an extraordinary home in rural Fife created from the ruin of an old smiddy.

Perched at the top of a private road on a hillside opposite Blebo Craigs, it enjoys a secluded location as well as some of the most extraordinary views in Fife.

From its vantage point you can see the full sweep of the valley, from Cupar in the west to the glistening sea and coastline in the east. On the warm, clear day on which I visit the hazy outline of Schiehallion is visible on the horizon, some 65 miles away.

Farmland surrounds three sides of the house with a patch of woodland growing out of an abandoned quarry to the rear.

Thought to date from around the 1780s, the original stone smiddy long ago fell into ruin. In 2000 a local man breathed new life into the building, restoring it into a family cottage with a stunning roundel at its heart.

Paul and Sarah Dollman bought St Andrews Wells 14 years ago. They reconfigured the house, developing the attic level and adding an outstanding master bedroom that mirrors the roundel.

Amazing centrepiece

The centrepiece of St Andrews Wells is its magnificent roundel, which has been beautifully restored and then improved further by Paul and Sarah.

Huge timber beams and a stone column support the hexagonal vaulted roof. Floor-to-ceiling windows on four walls frame the glorious outlook.

A bank of huge roof windows throws even more natural light into the room. At night, cleverly placed LEDs fire upwards, illuminating the roof structure.

Bespoke joinery

Much of the cabinetry in St Andrews Wells, including the bespoke kitchen, was made by Fife joiner David Douglas. The kitchen has a three-oven Aga, an instant boiling water tap, and integrated Miele appliances.

The couple had a wood burning stove installed in front of the central stone pillar. Close by are a pair of comfortable swivel chairs. “We have them facing out towards the view during the day and in towards the fire in the evening,” Sarah continues.

As well as the kitchen the roundel contains a sitting area and a dining section.

The main living room is a more humble and cosy space with the feel of a country cottage. It has windows on three sides and a large open fire.

The home’s layout has been reworked to incorporate a staircase that leads up to a pair of en suite attic bedrooms, both of which have superb views.

Back at ground level, a family bathroom has a curved wall where the spiral staircase bites into it.

Ingeniously, the dividing wall between bathroom and stairwell incorporates translucent glass bricks, which glow with light borrowed from the skylight window on the upper landing.

Another double bedroom and a home office sit off the hallway.

Stunning master bedroom

At the far end is the new master bedroom that was added in 2012. Designed to mirror the roundel, it has huge windows to enjoy the vista across Fife.

Beautiful French oak beams support the vaulted ceiling. Meanwhile, a stone wall features inglenooks.

A bespoke handmade dresser is built into the back of this wall, and there are fitted wardrobes.

The spa-like en suite has an enormous walk-in shower, a freestanding bath, and tiling from Kirkstone Quarry in the Lake District.

There is plenty of room for a couple of comfortable armchairs in front of the picture windows. Perhaps best of all, the bedroom has its own wood burning stove.

It is one of the most spectacular master bedrooms I’ve ever seen. “We put a lot of effort into this room,” Sarah says.

“It’s more than just a place to sleep, it’s somewhere to relax, read, and enjoy the views. In the winter we light the wood burner and I put candles in the inglenooks. It creates a wonderful cosy atmosphere.”

Attention to detail

The care, love, money, and attention to detail Paul and Sarah have put into St Andrews Wells shines through in every corner of the house – even in the utility room, where the tiles have been hand painted with a scene depicting the couple and their late dog on the beach at Pittenweem.

The extensive gardens wrap around the house and are laid to lawn. A delightful feature is the original stone well that was uncovered when the ruin was rebuilt almost quarter of a century ago, and after which the house is named.

To the front of the house a decking and patio provides a sheltered, sunny spot with stunning views. Meanwhile, a west-facing terrace allows you to soak up every last drop of evening sunshine.

St Andrews wells is that rarest of things – a house that offers the seclusion and views of the deep countryside with easy accessibility to two of Fife’s major towns.

Easy access

“There’s a bus stop at the bottom of our driveway,” Paul says. “Cupar and St Andrews are both just 10 minutes away by car. And we sometimes walk across the fields to the pub in Strathkinnes.”

It is with heavy hearts that Sarah, 65, and Paul, 68, are selling up. “Our two daughters are in New York and California and our son is in London,” Sarah explains. “We’ve bought a house five minutes from Edinburgh Airport so we can easily travel to see them all.

“We’ll be sad to leave. Our friends and family are also upset we’re selling the house – they all love spending time here.”

St Andrews Wells, Morton of Blebo is on sale with Rettie for offers over £875,000.