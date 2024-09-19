Ruined smiddy turned into amazing rural Fife home with stunning roundel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruined smiddy turned into amazing rural Fife home with stunning roundel

Restored from ruin in 2000 and extended and upgraded in 2012, St Andrews Wells is an outstanding country home with glorious views.

By Jack McKeown
St Andrews Wells was converted from a ruined former smiddy. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews Wells was converted from a ruined former smiddy. Image: Rettie.

St Andrews Wells is an extraordinary home in rural Fife created from the ruin of an old smiddy.

Perched at the top of a private road on a hillside opposite Blebo Craigs, it enjoys a secluded location as well as some of the most extraordinary views in Fife.

The house sits on a hillside between Cupar and St Andrews. Image: Rettie.

From its vantage point you can see the full sweep of the valley, from Cupar in the west to the glistening sea and coastline in the east. On the warm, clear day on which I visit the hazy outline of Schiehallion is visible on the horizon, some 65 miles away.

Farmland surrounds three sides of the house with a patch of woodland growing out of an abandoned quarry to the rear.

Thought to date from around the 1780s, the original stone smiddy long ago fell into ruin. In 2000 a local man breathed new life into the building, restoring it into a family cottage with a stunning roundel at its heart.

The roundel is an incredible room. Image: Rettie.

Paul and Sarah Dollman bought St Andrews Wells 14 years ago. They reconfigured the house, developing the attic level and adding an outstanding master bedroom that mirrors the roundel.

Amazing centrepiece

The centrepiece of St Andrews Wells is its magnificent roundel, which has been beautifully restored and then improved further by Paul and Sarah.

Huge timber beams and a stone column support the hexagonal vaulted roof. Floor-to-ceiling windows on four walls frame the glorious outlook.

A wood burner keeps it warm in the winter. Image: Rettie.

A bank of huge roof windows throws even more natural light into the room. At night, cleverly placed LEDs fire upwards, illuminating the roof structure.

Bespoke joinery

Much of the cabinetry in St Andrews Wells, including the bespoke kitchen, was made by Fife joiner David Douglas. The kitchen has a three-oven Aga, an instant boiling water tap, and integrated Miele appliances.

Huge windows let in lots of light and take full advantage of the views. Image: Rettie.

The couple had a wood burning stove installed in front of the central stone pillar. Close by are a pair of comfortable swivel chairs. “We have them facing out towards the view during the day and in towards the fire in the evening,” Sarah continues.

As well as the kitchen the roundel contains a sitting area and a dining section.

The living room has an open fire with an original stone chimney breast. Image: Rettie.

The main living room is a more humble and cosy space with the feel of a country cottage. It has windows on three sides and a large open fire.

The home’s layout has been reworked to incorporate a staircase that leads up to a pair of en suite attic bedrooms, both of which have superb views.

The home office has shelving and desks handmade by David Douglas. Image: Rettie.

Back at ground level, a family bathroom has a curved wall where the spiral staircase bites into it.

Glass bricks provide extra light. Image: Rettie.

Ingeniously, the dividing wall between bathroom and stairwell incorporates translucent glass bricks, which glow with light borrowed from the skylight window on the upper landing.

Another double bedroom and a home office sit off the hallway.

Stunning master bedroom

At the far end is the new master bedroom that was added in 2012. Designed to mirror the roundel, it has huge windows to enjoy the vista across Fife.

The main bedroom has French oak beams. Image: Rettie.

Beautiful French oak beams support the vaulted ceiling. Meanwhile, a stone wall features inglenooks.

A bespoke handmade dresser is built into the back of this wall, and there are fitted wardrobes.

A feature stone wall has recessed nooks. Image: Rettie.

The spa-like en suite has an enormous walk-in shower, a freestanding bath, and tiling from Kirkstone Quarry in the Lake District.

There is plenty of room for a couple of comfortable armchairs in front of the picture windows. Perhaps best of all, the bedroom has its own wood burning stove.

A dresser is built in to the back of the stone wall. Image: Rettie.

It is one of the most spectacular master bedrooms I’ve ever seen. “We put a lot of effort into this room,” Sarah says.

“It’s more than just a place to sleep, it’s somewhere to relax, read, and enjoy the views. In the winter we light the wood burner and I put candles in the inglenooks. It creates a wonderful cosy atmosphere.”

Attention to detail

The care, love, money, and attention to detail Paul and Sarah have put into St Andrews Wells shines through in every corner of the house – even in the utility room, where the tiles have been hand painted with a scene depicting the couple and their late dog on the beach at Pittenweem.

Paul and Sarah outside their home. Image: Jack McKeown.

The extensive gardens wrap around the house and are laid to lawn. A delightful feature is the original stone well that was uncovered when the ruin was rebuilt almost quarter of a century ago, and after which the house is named.

The house takes its name from the well in the garden. Image: Rettie.

To the front of the house a decking and patio provides a sheltered, sunny spot with stunning views. Meanwhile, a west-facing terrace allows you to soak up every last drop of evening sunshine.

The deck enjoys sweeping views. Image: Rettie.

St Andrews wells is that rarest of things – a house that offers the seclusion and views of the deep countryside with easy accessibility to two of Fife’s major towns.

Easy access

“There’s a bus stop at the bottom of our driveway,” Paul says. “Cupar and St Andrews are both just 10 minutes away by car. And we sometimes walk across the fields to the pub in Strathkinnes.”

St Andrews Wells has been a lovely home for Paul and Sarah. Image: Rettie.

It is with heavy hearts that Sarah, 65, and Paul, 68, are selling up. “Our two daughters are in New York and California and our son is in London,” Sarah explains. “We’ve bought a house five minutes from Edinburgh Airport so we can easily travel to see them all.

St Andrews Wells enjoys a fantastic secluded location. Image: Rettie.

“We’ll be sad to leave. Our friends and family are also upset we’re selling the house – they all love spending time here.”

 

St Andrews Wells, Morton of Blebo is on sale with Rettie for offers over £875,000.

 

