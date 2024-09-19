Private St Andrews golf resort plan sparks fears for skyline, green belt and public access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private St Andrews golf resort plan sparks fears for skyline, green belt and public access

Residents say the Feddinch site will not benefit locals.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews.
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews. Image: Fife Planning Portal

A multi-million-pound golf resort plan for the outskirts of St Andrews has run into opposition from locals.

Angry Feddinch residents say the proposal, stretching for a mile along the St Andrews skyline, contravenes green belt rules and excludes locals.

How the Feddinch development on St Andrews green belt will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

And they argue the private club will do little to benefit the area.

One man who lives near the site said: “It is not a hotel and golf club that will be accessible to the Scottish public.

“It’s a private members only club on a gated site.

“Once again we’re selling off chunks of St Andrews so that overseas businessmen can profit with no benefit to locals.”

He adds: “Residents at Feddinch are not nimbys.

“They are very much in favour of a golf course – but they want it done in a way that is sympathetic.”

New St Andrews golf club ‘sets bad precedent’

American firm Alvarez and Marsal lodged a planning application for the 100-hectare Feddinch site last month.

Alongside the hotel and 18-hole course, they propose a gatehouse, floodlit driving range, spa, six houses and a multi-event venue.

How the Feddinch arrival courtyard could look
An arrival courtyard forms part of the Feddinch plan. Image: Fife planning portal.

It comes two years after Alvarez and Marsal bought the site from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren for £7 million.

However residents say it sets a bad precedent.

They claim the private nature of the proposal raises ethical and legal issues.

The site of the Feddinch golf resort with views over St Andrews
The Feddinch golf club site overlooks St Andrews Bay but the plan has met  opposition.

“Golf course land in Scotland is legally accessible to the public under the Land Reform Act,” the man says.

“Secondly, green belt land can be used for sporting purposes but only when they encourage participation and access to green spaces.

“This is clearly not the case here.”

Owners expect resort to bring economic benefits and jobs

Fourteen households have so far announced their intention to object before the September 25 deadline.

And Cameron Community Council has also expressed concern.

A previous golf course application was granted on appeal by the Scottish Government in 2014.

St Andrews residents have voiced opposition to the Feddinch golf resort plans
Residents say the view from their homes will change. Image: Alan Richardson.

However that was before green belt rules applied and was substantially different from the new one.

The Feddinch site owners insist their development promises “the very essence of quality with a luxury ambience”.

An impression of the planned site layout. Image: Fife planning portal.

They describe it as a “sensitively-designed proposal that has been carefully designed and shaped” following community feedback.

And they add: “It has always been, and continues to be, our intention that this development will provide significant benefits to St Andrews and surrounding areas through increased investment and job creation.”

Alvarez and Marsal is continuing dialogue with residents and Fife Council.

And they say: “We are maintaining open engagement throughout the planning process and beyond.”

