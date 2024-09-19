Private St Andrews golf resort plan sparks fears for skyline, green belt and public access

A multi-million-pound golf resort plan for the outskirts of St Andrews has run into opposition from locals.

Angry Feddinch residents say the proposal, stretching for a mile along the St Andrews skyline, contravenes green belt rules and excludes locals.

And they argue the private club will do little to benefit the area.

One man who lives near the site said: “It is not a hotel and golf club that will be accessible to the Scottish public.

“It’s a private members only club on a gated site.

“Once again we’re selling off chunks of St Andrews so that overseas businessmen can profit with no benefit to locals.”

He adds: “Residents at Feddinch are not nimbys.

“They are very much in favour of a golf course – but they want it done in a way that is sympathetic.”

New St Andrews golf club ‘sets bad precedent’

American firm Alvarez and Marsal lodged a planning application for the 100-hectare Feddinch site last month.

Alongside the hotel and 18-hole course, they propose a gatehouse, floodlit driving range, spa, six houses and a multi-event venue.

It comes two years after Alvarez and Marsal bought the site from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren for £7 million.

However residents say it sets a bad precedent.

They claim the private nature of the proposal raises ethical and legal issues.

“Golf course land in Scotland is legally accessible to the public under the Land Reform Act,” the man says.

“Secondly, green belt land can be used for sporting purposes but only when they encourage participation and access to green spaces.

“This is clearly not the case here.”

Owners expect resort to bring economic benefits and jobs

Fourteen households have so far announced their intention to object before the September 25 deadline.

And Cameron Community Council has also expressed concern.

A previous golf course application was granted on appeal by the Scottish Government in 2014.

However that was before green belt rules applied and was substantially different from the new one.

The Feddinch site owners insist their development promises “the very essence of quality with a luxury ambience”.

They describe it as a “sensitively-designed proposal that has been carefully designed and shaped” following community feedback.

And they add: “It has always been, and continues to be, our intention that this development will provide significant benefits to St Andrews and surrounding areas through increased investment and job creation.”

Alvarez and Marsal is continuing dialogue with residents and Fife Council.

And they say: “We are maintaining open engagement throughout the planning process and beyond.”