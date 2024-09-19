Man, 26, charged after ‘riding off-road bike on Angus streets’

A 26-year-old man has been charged for allegedly riding an off-road bike on Angus streets.

Police seized the off-road motorcycle after claims it was being ridden carelessly on Greenlaw Terrace and Main Street in Barry on Tuesday.

The man was charged with careless driving.

Officers have reminded the public it is illegal to drive unregistered off-road bikes on public roads amid growing safety concerns.

Off-road bike seized by police

Sergeant Grieve said: “We are aware of a number of complaints from members of the public in relation to the anti-social and dangerous riding of off-road bikes in the local area.

“The Carnoustie and Monifieth Community Policing Team take these reports seriously and are carrying out regular proactive work to identify those involved in this behaviour.

“By driving in this manner they are putting themselves and other members of the public at unnecessary risk and this is not acceptable.

“Members of the public are reminded that these unregistered off-road bikes cannot be driven on a public road, and are likely to have their bike seized if stopped by the Police.

“They can only be driven off-road and with the permission of the landowner.”