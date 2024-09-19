Sam Stanton injury and recovery timeframe detailed as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers comebacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton injury and recovery timeframe detailed as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers comebacks

The Stark's Park outfit have been hit by injuries to key players so far this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Neill Collins has revealed Raith Rovers will be without the influential Sam Stanton until ‘some point’ in October.

The midfielder, who had just returned from a groin complaint, damaged his hamstring in the build-up to Friday night’s 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline.

A Fife derby talisman last season, the former Dundee United and Hibernian player was sorely missed and has now played just once in the past five weeks.

Sam Stanton challenges for the ball against Ayr United in Neill Collins' first game in charge of Raith Rovers.
Sam Stanton (right) returned from a groin issue against Ayr United in Neill Collins’ first game in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Despite the blow of another lay-off, hospital scans have indicated the injury is a minor one and Collins has ruled out an extended absence.

“Sam is not as bad as it could have been,” he told Courier Sport. “He hit a shot in training one day last week and pulled his hamstring.

“We think we’d done everything right and it was just one of those quirks of being a professional athlete.

“He went for a scan and it reflected what we thought. It showed us in a positive way that it was probably as good as we could have expected.

‘October at some point’

“I hate putting timeframes on it because you get held to them. But I think we should be looking to see him back on the pitch in October at some point.”

Raith have suffered major misfortune with injuries and suspensions so far this season, with Stanton, Scott Brown, Paul Hanlon, Kieran Freeman, Callum Fordyce, Euan Murray, Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan and Shaun Byrne all spending time on the sidelines.

Despite Stanton’s latest setback, Collins is hopeful the treatment table will be a bit quieter in the coming weeks after Jack Hamilton’s welcome return as a late substitute against Dunfermline.

“I know how well the team did last season,” he added. “But if I look at the driving forces behind that, guys like Scott Brown and Sam, and with the players we are missing, like Euan Murray and Callum Fordyce, a lot of teams would find it difficult.

Sam Stanton salutes the Raith Rovers supporters alongside Ross Matthews.
Sam Stanton (left) was a key player for Raith Rovers last season. Image: SNS.

“Browny and Dycey are running, so they’re heading in the right direction. But there’s no progress that will impact us this weekend.

“This time next week, though, I’m hoping to have Browny back involved in training. And Dycey’s not far behind him.

“The quicker we can get Sam back, Browny back and our centre-backs settled then we’ll be far better off.

“We know we need to do better, but perspective is important and we know there’s reasons behind that.”

Conversation