Paul Hanlon finally in line for Raith Rovers debut amid mixed Kirkcaldy injury news

Lewis Vaughan is also fit and ready for the trip to face on-form Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers' summer signing Paul Hanlon.
Injury has so far denied Paul Hanlon his competitive debut for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Paul Hanlon is finally in line to make his full debut for Raith Rovers after shaking off injury.

The former Hibernian stalwart was a marquee signing at Stark’s Park this summer when he penned a three-year deal.

However, the 34-year-old has been made to wait for his competitive bow for his new club due to a hip problem.

After impressing in pre-season run-outs, the defender missed the entire group stage in the Premier Sports Cup.

Paul Hanlon celebrates with Scott Brown after scoring during a pre-season clash with Inverness Caley Thistle.
Paul Hanlon (right) scored for Raith Rovers in a pre-season friendly against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And he has since been forced to sit out the opening two Championship games against Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

It means he failed to play a single game for Ian Murray, the manager who was in place when he signed but who was sacked after the opening league game.

However, after training fully since last week, the Scotland cap is ready to go against Ayr United this weekend.

“Paul didn’t lose anything, in terms of fitness,” said interim boss John Potter. “The injury he had, he could still run fully.

“So, he kept his fitness up and as soon as he joined back in with training he didn’t really need any extra [work] because he was fit.

‘Available and looking good’

“It was just more sharpness stuff.

“He’s done ten days or two weeks with us now, so he’s available and looking good.”

Lewis Vaughan has also shaken off injury to be restored to the Raith squad for the trip to Somerset Park.

Last season’s top scorer has managed just one appearance so far this term after being affected by a groin issue following his return for pre-season.

However, the news is not so positive on Jack Hamilton or Callum Fordyce.

Callum Fordyce receives treatment during Raith Rovers' defeat to Airdrie.
Callum Fordyce (grounded, right) limped off against Airdrie three weeks ago. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Striker Hamilton has an on-going hamstring problem, whilst Potter admits Fordyce is expected to be sidelined for weeks with an ankle injury sustained in that opening-day defeat to old team Airdrie.

“Callum’s off his crutches now,” explained Potter. “Things like crutches are just protective things, really.

“But he might be out for a little bit of time. It won’t be months and months, I think it’ll be weeks.

“I think he’s in a boot for another week to ten days. And, then, once he’s out of that we can assess it a little bit better and see where he is.”

Meanwhile, the availability of skipper Scott Brown continues to be monitored because of a calf issue.

