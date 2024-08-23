Dundee FC pays tribute to stadium team member Chris Gaffney who has died

Dundee Football Club has paid tribute to Chris Gaffney, a “valued member” of the stadium team, who has died.

Married dad-of-one Chris, 65, passed away at Ninewells Hospital with his family by his side following a short illness.

The Dark Blues said the former Craigie High School pupil, who had worked at his beloved Dens Park since 2020, would be “deeply missed” by all at the club.

‘Always willing to help’

A statement posted on X said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of one of our colleagues Chris Gaffney.

“Chris was a valued member of the stadium team at Dens Park where he had worked since 2020 and was always willing to help staff and supporters in any way he could.

“He will be deeply missed by all at Dundee Football Club.

“Chris was a qualified engineer and started his working life with Bonar Long in August 1975.

“He later moved to Mitie Facilities Management, before joining Dundee Football Club the club he supported since he was a child.

“In his early years Chris was a keen footballer playing for the school team at Craigie High.

“He went on to play amateur football in Dundee and was very proud of the amateur sides he played for.

“Chris is survived by his wife Cordelia and daughter Tegan.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dundee Football Club are with them, wider family and friends at this sad time.

“The club will pay tribute to Chris before our home match against St Mirren on Saturday August 31.”

‘Friend to many’

His family also described him as “a dearly loved son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many”.

His funeral will take place at The Quay in Dundee on Tuesday September 3.

Chris’ loved ones added: “There will be the opportunity to donate to Ward 32 or Macmillan, if desired.

“Please wear blue at Chris’ request, even (and especially) the United fans.”