Perthshire Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser grilled on his gay marriage views

Tory leadership contender Murdo Fraser said his Christian beliefs underpin opposition to same-sex marriage after questions were raised about the future of the party if he wins the contest.

He said his mind has not changed 10 years since the gay marriage vote in Holyrood, on the day he welcomed Jamie Greene, who is gay, as a supporter.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has also voted in the past against same-sex couples adopting children.

Standing next to his colleague in Perth on Thursday, Mr Fraser was asked if he’s changed his mind.

“I’m a Christian,” he said. “I take a particular view on what marriage should be.

“That’s how I voted and I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

‘Broad church’

He said the Conservatives should be broad church.

“Jamie and I have different views on these matters,” he added.

“Jamie is the convener of the LGBT group in the Scottish Parliament. We can disagree about these issues but be part of the same team.”

Mr Greene, who has also backed gender law reforms, had appeared with Mr Fraser at his formal campaign launch.

Despite the different views, Mr Greene told him at the launch: “You are very welcome to come to my wedding.”

He added: “You can do the after dinner speeches. I’ll leave it at that.”

Mr Fraser has previously spoken in support of Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes’s faith-based views on same-sex marriage, which became a contentious topic during the SNP leadership race last year.