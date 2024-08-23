Perthshire Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser grilled on his gay marriage views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser grilled on his gay marriage views

The MSP opposed equal rights for same-sex marriage and adoption.

By Derek Healey
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Murdo Fraser was asked if his views have changed at his leadership campaign launch.

Tory leadership contender Murdo Fraser said his Christian beliefs underpin opposition to same-sex marriage after questions were raised about the future of the party if he wins the contest.

He said his mind has not changed 10 years since the gay marriage vote in Holyrood, on the day he welcomed Jamie Greene, who is gay, as a supporter.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has also voted in the past against same-sex couples adopting children.

Jamie Greene thinks he lost his front bench job because of support of gender recognition. Image: Fraser Bremner

Standing next to his colleague in Perth on Thursday, Mr Fraser was asked if he’s changed his mind.

“I’m a Christian,” he said. “I take a particular view on what marriage should be.

“That’s how I voted and I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

‘Broad church’

He said the Conservatives should be broad church.

“Jamie and I have different views on these matters,” he added.

“Jamie is the convener of the LGBT group in the Scottish Parliament. We can disagree about these issues but be part of the same team.”

Mr Greene, who has also backed gender law reforms, had appeared with Mr Fraser at his formal campaign launch.

Despite the different views, Mr Greene told him at the launch: “You are very welcome to come to my wedding.”

He added: “You can do the after dinner speeches. I’ll leave it at that.”

Mr Fraser has previously spoken in support of Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes’s faith-based views on same-sex marriage, which became a contentious topic during the SNP leadership race last year.

