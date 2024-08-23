Taste of home for talent taking the stage at Glamis Proms this weekend

Home-grown talent is set to shine on the open-air stage at Glamis Castle when its famous Proms event returns this weekend.

The musical spectacular was first staged at the Angus landmark 30 years ago.

And after a six-year gap, the Scottish Pops Orchestra will head the line-up for Saturday evening’s event.

It also features a line-up of professional and amateur guests with a distinctly Angus flavour.

Musical director’s love for Glamis

Davie Christie is the Proms producer and musical director.

And he admits to being a long-time fan.

“This is the first year of a new run of Proms at Glamis and I am absolutely delighted with the enthusiasm with which it has been received.

“The support from everyone at the castle and in the local area had been fantastic.”

His own musical cv includes playing in musicals including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady and Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.

In recent years he launched the Scottish Pops Orchestra.

It performed at the Glamis Castle Proms with Susan Boyle, Lee Mead, Jai McDowell and the Soul Nation Choir.

“I’ve been a fan for years having been involved in playing at it before and knew it was something that people really enjoyed and just had to return,” said David.

“It is such a magnificent setting and lends itself wonderfully to such an event.”

Professional Angus performers to the fore

Brechin-born Kenny Christie is creative director.

He said: “Davie was very keen that the event was returned rightfully to what it should be – a classy and accessible proms concert with music at its heart; a popular music programme performed against a spectacular setting.

“That’s been our north star throughout the process.”

The First Stage platform is a new addition prior to the main concert.

It will see performances from the Gordon School of Dancing in Montrose, Music Collective Scotland and Tayside’s Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir.

Dollar Academy Pipes and Drums will also grace the stunning setting.

Professional guest vocalists Lizzy McDonald and Matthew Tomlinson are originally from Forfar and Montrose.

And Dundee youngster Theo Miranda, who landed the title role in Dundee Youth Music Theatre’s forthcoming Caird Hall production of Oliver! is sure to be an audience favourite.

Davie Christie said: “This is the first year of a new run of Proms at Glamis and I am absolutely delighted with the enthusiasm with which it has been received.

“The support from everyone at the castle and in the local area had been fantastic.

“We absolutely cannot wait to welcome the audience to this very special musical celebration this weekend.”

The entertainment is due to start around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Promgoers are always encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the Glamis lawn.

But BBQs, candles and naked flames are not allowed.

There will be a range of food vendors at the concert.

You can still buy tickets for the event HERE.