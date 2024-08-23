Taste of home for talent taking the stage at Glamis Proms this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste of home for talent taking the stage at Glamis Proms this weekend

The open-air event at Glamis Castle is returning after a six-year absence.

By Graham Brown
Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose will perform at Glamis. Image: Supplied
Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose will perform at Glamis. Image: Supplied

Home-grown talent is set to shine on the open-air stage at Glamis Castle when its famous Proms event returns this weekend.

The musical spectacular was first staged at the Angus landmark 30 years ago.

And after a six-year gap, the Scottish Pops Orchestra will head the line-up for Saturday evening’s event.

It also features a line-up of professional and amateur guests with a distinctly Angus flavour.

Musical director’s love for Glamis

Davie Christie is the Proms producer and musical director.

And he admits to being a long-time fan.

“This is the first year of a new run of Proms at Glamis and I am absolutely delighted with the enthusiasm with which it has been received.

“The support from everyone at the castle and in the local area had been fantastic.”

His own musical cv includes playing in musicals including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady and Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.

In recent years he launched the Scottish Pops Orchestra.

Glamis open air proms.
Music fans have flocked to Glamis Proms down the years. Image: DC Thomson

It performed at the Glamis Castle Proms with Susan Boyle, Lee Mead, Jai McDowell and the Soul Nation Choir.

“I’ve been a fan for years having been involved in playing at it before and knew it was something that people really enjoyed and just had to return,” said David.

“It is such a magnificent setting and lends itself wonderfully to such an event.”

Professional Angus performers to the fore

Brechin-born Kenny Christie is creative director.

He said: “Davie was very keen that the event was returned rightfully to what it should be – a classy and accessible proms concert with music at its heart; a popular music programme performed against a spectacular setting.

“That’s been our north star throughout the process.”

The First Stage platform is a new addition prior to the main concert.

It will see performances from the Gordon School of Dancing in Montrose, Music Collective Scotland and Tayside’s Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir.

Dollar Academy Pipes and Drums will also grace the stunning setting.

Professional guest vocalists Lizzy McDonald and Matthew Tomlinson are originally from Forfar and Montrose.

Matthew Tomlinson to perform at Glamis Prom.
Matthew Tomlinson from Montrose is part of the Glamis Proms line-up. Image: Supplied

And Dundee youngster Theo Miranda, who landed the title role in Dundee Youth Music Theatre’s forthcoming Caird Hall production of Oliver! is sure to be an audience favourite.

Davie Christie said: “This is the first year of a new run of Proms at Glamis and I am absolutely delighted with the enthusiasm with which it has been received.

“The support from everyone at the castle and in the local area had been fantastic.

“We absolutely cannot wait to welcome the audience to this very special musical celebration this weekend.”

Tayside Makaton Choir
Tayside Sign It, Sing It Makaton choir will be on stage. Image: Supplied

The entertainment is due to start around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Promgoers are always encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the Glamis lawn.

But BBQs, candles and naked flames are not allowed.

There will be a range of food vendors at the concert.

You can still buy tickets for the event HERE.

