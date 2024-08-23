Fife Delays as caravan overturns on M90 near Rosyth Emergency services are at the scene. By Ellidh Aitken August 23 2024, 1:22pm August 23 2024, 1:22pm Share Delays as caravan overturns on M90 near Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5066417/delays-caravan-overturned-m90-rosyth/ Copy Link 1 comment Traffic is delayed on the M90 after a caravan overturned near Rosyth. Image: fifejammerlocations.com Drivers are facing delays on the M90 near Rosyth after a car with a caravan overturned. The southbound carriageway has been blocked with traffic reportedly queued to Crossgates. The crash happened close to the sliproad for Rosyth. Emergency services are at the scene. The Traffic Scotland website says: “The M90 southbound at Junction 2 onslip is currently restricted due to a road traffic accident. “Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
