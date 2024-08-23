Delays as caravan overturns on M90 near Rosyth

Drivers are facing delays on the M90 near Rosyth after a car with a caravan overturned.

The southbound carriageway has been blocked with traffic reportedly queued to Crossgates.

The crash happened close to the sliproad for Rosyth.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The Traffic Scotland website says: “The M90 southbound at Junction 2 onslip is currently restricted due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.