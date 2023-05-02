Dundee’s young stars of the stage tell of backstage nerves and amazing atmosphere ahead of Oklahoma! show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee’s young stars of the stage tell of backstage nerves and amazing atmosphere ahead of Oklahoma! show

Three cast members tell their stories.

By Cheryl Peebles
Cast members Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr from Dundee Youth Music Theatre Oklahoma! show.
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr are feeling the jitters and exhilaration they always do when about to go on stage.

The three are part of a cast which will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep this week with Dundee Youth Music Theatre.

And although they are no strangers to an audience – Hannah and Millie have been performing since they were tots – they admit that heart-pounding feeling is always there as the curtain is about to go back.

Millie said: “It’s nerve-racking and intense but you know you are about to have such a great time!”

DYMT will present a fresh take on Oklahoma! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

More than 40 young actors, singers and dancers will put on the Rodgers and Hammerstein show which tells the love story of beautiful farm girl Laurey and cocky cowboy Curly.

We chatted with Millie, Fraser and Hannah about what it’s like performing on stage as just days before the opening show.

And if your child is inspired by their stories to try it for themselves, we have a list below of some local theatre groups they could join.

Millie Turnbull of Dundee Youth Music Theatre, part of Oklahoma! cast.
Millie Turnbull. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Millie, 18, started performing when she was only six years old, and has done pantomime and dance shows as well as theatre.

When she steps out at Dundee Rep for the first time on Wednesday as part of the ensemble, she will have appeared in every theatre in the city.

She said: “The nerves are always quite intense in the week before the show but it’s always dead good fun because you are working with everyone for quite a long time.”

Of being on stage, she said: “It’s so good, the atmosphere is just amazing. When you’ve got a good audience in front of you it boosts the mood and motivates you to keep going.”

The Morgan Academy pupil is bound for Queen Margaret University to study nursing, but intends to continue performing as a hobby.

Hannah Carr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee University student Hannah, 18, is also part of the ensemble. She started dancing when she was only five, then got into pantomime and other shows.

For her, the pre-show nerves quickly give way to excitement.

She said: “It’s always exciting going into the theatre and seeing the stage, the lights, seeing it all come together.

“It’s nerve-racking but we are all friends so we get each other excited and ready.

“Once you see the audience it is more exciting than nerve-racking.”

The former Harris Academy pupil also plans to keep performing alongside her international business studies.

She said: “It’s my time to just relax and do something fun, not have to think about uni work or exams.

“A lot of my closest friends are from this, and that’s good because we all enjoy the same thing.”

Fraser Paterson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Fraser, 15, will play Fred, a friend of Curly, and hopes to make the stage his career by studying musical theatre at college.

It was watching his sister in a show seven years ago that inspired him to give it a go.

He said: “When I went to see my sister in Annie I said to my mum ‘that’s something I want to do’.”

The Perth High School pupil is part of several dramatic societies and said: “I like the community, just coming along and speaking to your friends. They always make you feel welcome.

“You’re always nervous before a show but it’s good nerves.

“As soon as it starts you have that relief of ‘here we go’.”

Dundee Youth Music Theatre: Oklahoma!

DYMT is an inclusive performing arts charity founded in 2021 by directors Lina Waghorn and Kenny Christie.

It runs weekly classes and workshops for young people aged 5 to 25.

Rehearsals at Showcase The Street being led by director Kenny Christie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Its latest production will include a 21-piece live orchestra and feature musical numbers including People Will Say We’re In Love, The Farmer and The Cowman and The Surrey With The Fringe On Top.

Oklahoma! will be performed each night at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday and 2.30pm on Saturday in Dundee Rep. 

Tickets are available from Dundee Rep.

Youth theatre in Tayside and Fife

If your child wants to try theatre, here are some local youth groups they could join:

Dundee

Dundee Youth Music Theatre

Dundee Rep (Rep juniors and young company ages 8 to 18)

Dundee Schools Music Theatre (secondary school age)

Angus

Dundee Schools Music Theatre (secondary school age)

Spotlights Community Youth Theatre

Rising Youngstars

Theatre Stars School (ages 5 to 18)

Perthshire

Perth Youth Theatre (ages 6 to 17)

Pitlochry  Festival Theatre (youth dance ages 6 to 16)

Ad-Lib Arts (junior and youth musical theatre ages 5 to 17)

Fife

Byre Youth Theatre and Community Arts (ages 5 to 18)

Studio 38 Youth Theatre (ages 4 to 17)

Inspire Theatre Workshops (ages 4 to 17)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]