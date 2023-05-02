Dundee’s young stars of the stage tell of backstage nerves and amazing atmosphere ahead of Oklahoma! show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millie Turnbull, Fraser Paterson and Hannah Carr are feeling the jitters and exhilaration they always do when about to go on stage.

The three are part of a cast which will perform Oklahoma! at Dundee Rep this week with Dundee Youth Music Theatre.

And although they are no strangers to an audience – Hannah and Millie have been performing since they were tots – they admit that heart-pounding feeling is always there as the curtain is about to go back.

Millie said: “It’s nerve-racking and intense but you know you are about to have such a great time!”

More than 40 young actors, singers and dancers will put on the Rodgers and Hammerstein show which tells the love story of beautiful farm girl Laurey and cocky cowboy Curly.

We chatted with Millie, Fraser and Hannah about what it’s like performing on stage as just days before the opening show.

And if your child is inspired by their stories to try it for themselves, we have a list below of some local theatre groups they could join.

Millie, 18, started performing when she was only six years old, and has done pantomime and dance shows as well as theatre.

When she steps out at Dundee Rep for the first time on Wednesday as part of the ensemble, she will have appeared in every theatre in the city.

She said: “The nerves are always quite intense in the week before the show but it’s always dead good fun because you are working with everyone for quite a long time.”

Of being on stage, she said: “It’s so good, the atmosphere is just amazing. When you’ve got a good audience in front of you it boosts the mood and motivates you to keep going.”

The Morgan Academy pupil is bound for Queen Margaret University to study nursing, but intends to continue performing as a hobby.

Dundee University student Hannah, 18, is also part of the ensemble. She started dancing when she was only five, then got into pantomime and other shows.

For her, the pre-show nerves quickly give way to excitement.

She said: “It’s always exciting going into the theatre and seeing the stage, the lights, seeing it all come together.

“It’s nerve-racking but we are all friends so we get each other excited and ready.

“Once you see the audience it is more exciting than nerve-racking.”

The former Harris Academy pupil also plans to keep performing alongside her international business studies.

She said: “It’s my time to just relax and do something fun, not have to think about uni work or exams.

“A lot of my closest friends are from this, and that’s good because we all enjoy the same thing.”

Fraser, 15, will play Fred, a friend of Curly, and hopes to make the stage his career by studying musical theatre at college.

It was watching his sister in a show seven years ago that inspired him to give it a go.

He said: “When I went to see my sister in Annie I said to my mum ‘that’s something I want to do’.”

The Perth High School pupil is part of several dramatic societies and said: “I like the community, just coming along and speaking to your friends. They always make you feel welcome.

“You’re always nervous before a show but it’s good nerves.

“As soon as it starts you have that relief of ‘here we go’.”

Dundee Youth Music Theatre: Oklahoma!

DYMT is an inclusive performing arts charity founded in 2021 by directors Lina Waghorn and Kenny Christie.

It runs weekly classes and workshops for young people aged 5 to 25.

Its latest production will include a 21-piece live orchestra and feature musical numbers including People Will Say We’re In Love, The Farmer and The Cowman and The Surrey With The Fringe On Top.

Oklahoma! will be performed each night at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday and 2.30pm on Saturday in Dundee Rep.

Tickets are available from Dundee Rep.

Youth theatre in Tayside and Fife

If your child wants to try theatre, here are some local youth groups they could join:

Dundee

Dundee Youth Music Theatre

Dundee Rep (Rep juniors and young company ages 8 to 18)

Dundee Schools Music Theatre (secondary school age)

Angus

Dundee Schools Music Theatre (secondary school age)

Spotlights Community Youth Theatre

Rising Youngstars

Theatre Stars School (ages 5 to 18)

Perthshire

Perth Youth Theatre (ages 6 to 17)

Pitlochry Festival Theatre (youth dance ages 6 to 16)

Ad-Lib Arts (junior and youth musical theatre ages 5 to 17)

Fife

Byre Youth Theatre and Community Arts (ages 5 to 18)

Studio 38 Youth Theatre (ages 4 to 17)

Inspire Theatre Workshops (ages 4 to 17)