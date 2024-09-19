James McPake gives Dapo Mebude update with ex-Rangers striker set for Dunfermline trial match

James McPake has revealed he is still mulling over a possible move for former Rangers striker Dapo Mebude.

The Scotland under-21 cap has been on trial with the Pars since last week and is expected to stay at the club for the time being.

The 23-year-old, who has also spent time with Raith Rovers and Livingston this summer, is seeking a new club after departing financially-stricken KV Oostende in Belgium at the end of last season.

His exit there came in the wake of a serious car crash in January when his car left the road and struck a tree whilst he was driving to a friendly match.

The ex-Watford player underwent emergency surgery following the freak accident and has been in search of peak fitness ever since.

But McPake has praised Mebude, and the marksman could now play as a trialist in Dunfermline’s reserve game against Falkirk next Tuesday.

“Dapo is still here,” explained McPake. “This is the start of his second week.

“It was terrible what happened to him [the car crash], and that’s going to take time.

‘Credit to him’

“But looking at him, he’s looking really sharp, really good, and he’s looking fit as well.

“Credit to him for that because he’s had to do a lot of work on his own as well. I think he’s getting there.

“He was excellent today [Wednesday] – but I’ll certainly need to see more of him.”

Meanwhile, skipper Kyle Benedictus is set to undergo a scan on Thursday to assess his hamstring problem.

The former Dundee defender sat out the wins over East Fife and Raith Rovers after being substituted at half-time in the game against Ayr United.

The 32-year-old is on the road to recovery.

But the Pars medical staff are eager to have the injury checked out before he is given the all-clear to play again.

He is not expected back for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

‘He says he feels good’

“Bene is feeling good,” added McPake. “He’s working away well.

“He says he feels good. But we’re waiting on a scan and I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday.”

One player who is set to return against Thistle is Matty Todd after the midfielder returned to full training following a check-up from the surgeon who operated on his broken collarbone.

“Matty has trained well since the start of this week,” commented McPake. “But we certainly won’t rush him.”