James McPake gives Dapo Mebude update with ex-Rangers striker set for Dunfermline trial match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake gives Dapo Mebude update with ex-Rangers striker set for Dunfermline trial match

The Pars boss has also assessed the chances of a Kyle Benedictus comeback.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC trialist Dapo Mebude in action for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline trialist Dapo Mebude in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake has revealed he is still mulling over a possible move for former Rangers striker Dapo Mebude.

The Scotland under-21 cap has been on trial with the Pars since last week and is expected to stay at the club for the time being.

The 23-year-old, who has also spent time with Raith Rovers and Livingston this summer, is seeking a new club after departing financially-stricken KV Oostende in Belgium at the end of last season.

His exit there came in the wake of a serious car crash in January when his car left the road and struck a tree whilst he was driving to a friendly match.

Dapo Mebude in action for Rangers, where he spent a decade coming through the ranks.
Dapo Mebude spent a decade coming through the ranks at Rangers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The ex-Watford player underwent emergency surgery following the freak accident and has been in search of peak fitness ever since.

But McPake has praised Mebude, and the marksman could now play as a trialist in Dunfermline’s reserve game against Falkirk next Tuesday.

“Dapo is still here,” explained McPake. “This is the start of his second week.

“It was terrible what happened to him [the car crash], and that’s going to take time.

‘Credit to him’

“But looking at him, he’s looking really sharp, really good, and he’s looking fit as well.

“Credit to him for that because he’s had to do a lot of work on his own as well. I think he’s getting there.

“He was excellent today [Wednesday] – but I’ll certainly need to see more of him.”

Meanwhile, skipper Kyle Benedictus is set to undergo a scan on Thursday to assess his hamstring problem.

Pars skipper Kyle Benedictus puts in a tackle against Falkirk as team-mate Sam Fisher looks on.
Kyle Benedictus (centre) has been hampered by a hamstring injury this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The former Dundee defender sat out the wins over East Fife and Raith Rovers after being substituted at half-time in the game against Ayr United.

The 32-year-old is on the road to recovery.

But the Pars medical staff are eager to have the injury checked out before he is given the all-clear to play again.

He is not expected back for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

‘He says he feels good’

“Bene is feeling good,” added McPake. “He’s working away well.

“He says he feels good. But we’re waiting on a scan and I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday.”

One player who is set to return against Thistle is Matty Todd after the midfielder returned to full training following a check-up from the surgeon who operated on his broken collarbone.

“Matty has trained well since the start of this week,” commented McPake. “But we certainly won’t rush him.”

More from Football

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Antonio Portales: It would be a dream to win a trophy with Dundee
Jim Goodwin has assured Kai Fotheringham that his chance is likely to come
Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Sam Stanton injury and recovery timeframe detailed as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers comebacks
Amanda, Frank and Scott Kopel. Image: Supplied.
How 'guardian angel' helped Frank Kopel become a Dundee United legend
Andy Kirk will get the first shot at earning the St Johnstone
St Johnstone will not rush new manager search as Andy Kirk gets chance to…
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Jason Cummings vs Dundee United duo car chase and Luke McCowan's classy replacement –…
Raith Rovers signing Lewis Jamieson, who is on loan from St Mirren.
Lewis Jamieson spells out experience that makes him hungry for success at Raith Rovers
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty can be among best midfielders in the Premiership, insists Dundee United boss
Dundee travelled to Ibrox for their last League Cup quarter-final in 2022. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
No Ibrox fear for Dundee as excitement builds for quarter-final clash at Rangers
Dunfermline boss James McPake and midfielder Matty Todd.
James McPake makes Matty Todd exit claim after expressing delight over Dunfermline star's return

Conversation