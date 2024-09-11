Dunfermline trial for ex-Rangers striker as James McPake reveals injury latest for Fife derby

Dunfermline Athletic could snap up former Rangers and Watford striker Dapo Mebude as they look to strengthen their squad.

Mebude has been training with the Pars this week ahead of Friday night’s eagerly-awaited Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

The 23-year-old is currently out of contract and has previously trained with Raith and Livingston this summer as he seeks a new club.

The Scotland U/21 cap suffered life-threatening injuries in a freak car crash in Belgium in January while playing for Oostende.

He had to be cut from his vehicle and required emergency surgery on his chest before spending five days in a coma.

“I feel like I’ve got a new mindset now,” he said in an interview earlier this year, before leaving Oostende at the end of last season.

“Life can be taken away from you at any time and your career is short. So, I’m really excited to get back playing and fulfilling the potential I believe I’ve got.”

Dunfermline boss James McPake has been told he has the ability to make new signings after initially being restricted in his transfer dealings this summer.

And Mebude is potentially one of those fresh faces after making an impression in training.

McPake: ‘We are still looking’

“Dapo Mebude is in on trial,” revealed McPake.

“He has trained with us for the last couple of days. We are still looking (for signings).”

Another possible new recruit is former Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay, who is still training with the club.

The 32-year-old England C cap has impressed since arriving on trial last month and it is understood McPake is keen to add the experienced playmaker to his squad.

However, as yet, the East End Park club have not been forthcoming with a deal.

The impasse has left the ex-Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient and Sutton United player in limbo.

“Craig Clay is still doing really well in training,” added McPake. “He is fit and ready to go. I’m hopeful there’s something that we can do.”

East End Park injury update

Meanwhile, Pars skipper Kyle Benedictus looks set to miss Friday night’s derby.

The former Dundee defender has a hamstring issue that caused him to limp off in the recent league matches against Hamilton Accies and Ayr United.

After sitting out Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win against East Fife, he is unlikely to recover in time for the visit of rivals Raith.

But the recent loan signing from Birmingham City, Tommy Fogarty, has returned safely from international duty with Northern Ireland U/21s.

“Benedictus, we will wait and see,” said McPake, who expects to have Kieran Ngwenya back. “We are not overly confident (on Benedictus) but we will wait and see.

“Tommy is back. Thankfully he got through the two games. He did really well in both games (against England and Ukraine).

“It is important for me that he is back here, he is healthy and he will be in the squad.”