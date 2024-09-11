Dunfermline trial for ex-Rangers striker as James McPake reveals injury latest for Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline trial for ex-Rangers striker as James McPake reveals injury latest for Fife derby

The Pars boss has been told he can still bring in new signings this month.

By Iain Collin
Dapo Mebude in action for Rangers, where he spent a decade coming through the ranks.
Dapo Mebude in action for Rangers, where he spent a decade coming through the ranks. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic could snap up former Rangers and Watford striker Dapo Mebude as they look to strengthen their squad.

Mebude has been training with the Pars this week ahead of Friday night’s eagerly-awaited Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

The 23-year-old is currently out of contract and has previously trained with Raith and Livingston this summer as he seeks a new club.

The Scotland U/21 cap suffered life-threatening injuries in a freak car crash in Belgium in January while playing for Oostende.

Dapo Mebude during trial at Livingston earlier this summer.
Dapo Mebude spent time on trial at Livingston earlier this summer. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

He had to be cut from his vehicle and required emergency surgery on his chest before spending five days in a coma.

“I feel like I’ve got a new mindset now,” he said in an interview earlier this year, before leaving Oostende at the end of last season.

“Life can be taken away from you at any time and your career is short. So, I’m really excited to get back playing and fulfilling the potential I believe I’ve got.”

Dunfermline boss James McPake has been told he has the ability to make new signings after initially being restricted in his transfer dealings this summer.

And Mebude is potentially one of those fresh faces after making an impression in training.

McPake: ‘We are still looking’

“Dapo Mebude is in on trial,” revealed McPake.

“He has trained with us for the last couple of days. We are still looking (for signings).”

Another possible new recruit is former Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay, who is still training with the club.

The 32-year-old England C cap has impressed since arriving on trial last month and it is understood McPake is keen to add the experienced playmaker to his squad.

However, as yet, the East End Park club have not been forthcoming with a deal.

The impasse has left the ex-Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient and Sutton United player in limbo.

“Craig Clay is still doing really well in training,” added McPake. “He is fit and ready to go. I’m hopeful there’s something that we can do.”

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. captain Kyle Benedictus in the club's new third kit.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has a hamstring issue. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

East End Park injury update

Meanwhile, Pars skipper Kyle Benedictus looks set to miss Friday night’s derby.

The former Dundee defender has a hamstring issue that caused him to limp off in the recent league matches against Hamilton Accies and Ayr United.

After sitting out Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win against East Fife, he is unlikely to recover in time for the visit of rivals Raith.

But the recent loan signing from Birmingham City, Tommy Fogarty, has returned safely from international duty with Northern Ireland U/21s.

“Benedictus, we will wait and see,” said McPake, who expects to have Kieran Ngwenya back. “We are not overly confident (on Benedictus) but we will wait and see.

“Tommy is back. Thankfully he got through the two games. He did really well in both games (against England and Ukraine).

“It is important for me that he is back here, he is healthy and he will be in the squad.”

More from Football

SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Rangers vs St Johnstone ref showed bad body language admits SFA chief Willie Collum
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Inside Barnsley's sacking of new Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins: Boardroom panic, fan discontent…
Dundee stars Seun Adewumi, Lyall Cameron and Jon McCracken were all on international duty this week. Images: PA and OFB
How 5 Dundee internationals got on for their countries as trio shine in key…
An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
8
Dundee United players David Babunski, Richard Odada, Jort van der Sande and Miller Thomson (left to right)
How did Dundee United's 6 international aces fare for their countries?
Former England footballer Bobby Charlton at Dundee with his one-day sports school.
'It would be like having Ronaldo turn up' - when Bobby Charlton's soccer school…
A head and shoulders shot of Charles Dunne speaking at a press conference.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, speaking at a press conference, is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee
Jim Goodwin hopes landmark goal will 'ignite' Dundee United star as Tannadice boss welcomes…
New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins' Fife derby debut: How 6 previous Raith bosses fared in first Dunfermline…
McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone's Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare…

Conversation