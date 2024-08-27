Dunfermline boss James McPake weighing up move for ex-Motherwell midfielder

Dunfermline are weighing up a move for former Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay.

The 32-year-old is due to play as a trialist in today’s (Tuesday’s) reserve game against Queen’s Park at East End Park.

It will give manager James McPake an opportunity to run the rule over the play-maker as he seeks to further strengthen his squad.

Clay is out of contract after leaving Sutton United earlier this summer.

He had spent a season with the London outfit but could not help prevent them from succumbing to relegation from League Two.

With McPake finally having been given the green light to make signings, Clay could follow the recent arrivals of Tobi Oluwayemi, Josh Cooper and Tommy Fogarty.

All three new faces could be given run-outs for the second-string against the Spiders.

Midfield options

After spells with Chesterfield and Grimsby Town, Clay joined Motherwell in summer 2016 following a successful trial and made 39 appearances before departing for Leyton Orient a year later.

The England C internationalist went on to win both the National League and League Two titles during six years and almost 230 outings with The Os.

Dunfermline have been short of midfield options since the departure of Paul Allan at the end of last season.

With both Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo also needed as defensive cover, Joe Chalmers is the only other option for the Pars in the middle of the pitch.