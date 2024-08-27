Dunfermline boss James McPake weighing up move for ex-Motherwell midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake weighing up move for ex-Motherwell midfielder

The Pars manager has been given the green light to strengthen his squad.

By Iain Collin
Craig Clay in action during his spell with Motherwell.
Craig Clay in action during his spell with Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are weighing up a move for former Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay.

The 32-year-old is due to play as a trialist in today’s (Tuesday’s) reserve game against Queen’s Park at East End Park.

It will give manager James McPake an opportunity to run the rule over the play-maker as he seeks to further strengthen his squad.

Craig Clay challenges Dundee's Charlie Adam during Leyton Orient's pre-season friendly at Dens Park in 2021.
Craig Clay (right) challenges Dundee’s Charlie Adam during Leyton Orient’s pre-season friendly at Dens Park in 2021. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Clay is out of contract after leaving Sutton United earlier this summer.

He had spent a season with the London outfit but could not help prevent them from succumbing to relegation from League Two.

With McPake finally having been given the green light to make signings, Clay could follow the recent arrivals of Tobi Oluwayemi, Josh Cooper and Tommy Fogarty.

All three new faces could be given run-outs for the second-string against the Spiders.

Midfield options

After spells with Chesterfield and Grimsby Town, Clay joined Motherwell in summer 2016 following a successful trial and made 39 appearances before departing for Leyton Orient a year later.

The England C internationalist went on to win both the National League and League Two titles during six years and almost 230 outings with The Os.

Dunfermline have been short of midfield options since the departure of Paul Allan at the end of last season.

With both Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo also needed as defensive cover, Joe Chalmers is the only other option for the Pars in the middle of the pitch.

