Renewed warning for Fife dog owners as parvovirus spreads to St Andrews and Cupar

Pets have also fallen unwell in Levenmouth.

By Neil Henderson
Dogs in Fife are falling unwell with parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock
Dogs in Fife are falling unwell with parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock

Dog owners in Fife are being urged to keep their pets’ vaccinations up to date as a spate of parvovirus cases continues.

Cases have been reported in the Levenmouth, St Andrews and Cupar areas in the last week.

Wilson & Partners, which has three practices in the kingdom, says the numbers are “small” but is urging pet owners to take action.

The firm says it is treating one dog per day that has tested positive for the illness.

It previously warned owners to avoid common walking routes to halt the spread of the condition.

Parvovirus is a highly infectious viral disease that causes severe diarrhoea in dogs and can be fatal.

One case a day testing positive for parvovirus at Fife vets

A post on Facebook from Wilson & Partners said: “In the last week we are continuing to see a small number of cases positive for parvovirus in dogs from the Levenmouth area but now also from St Andrews and Cupar postcodes.

“We are testing all dogs with symptoms and getting about one case a day testing positive.

“Thankfully the vast majority of positive cases have had relatively mild symptoms and have fully recovered, this appears to be the pattern with vaccinated dogs.

“While vaccination will never fully prevent disease, we are hopeful it does seem to be limiting the severity in the small number of cases we have seen.

Wilson & Partners' St Andrews surgery
Staff at Wilson & Partners have warned dog owners about the rise in parvovirus cases. Image: Wilson & Partners – Veterinary Surgeons/Facebook

“Some patients are still requiring hospitalisation and intensive treatment.

“Our most severe cases were seen in dogs with lapsed/no vaccines.”

The firm says owners should aim to minimise their pets’ contact with other dogs, be kept on leads where possible and have their vaccinations kept up to date.

The statement added: “We are continuing to ask all dogs with potential symptoms to remain outside the practice until we are ready to see/test them.

“We will continue to offer a third parvo vaccine to all pups and plan to send out some communications shortly.”

