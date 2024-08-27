Two bedroom stone-built house in Newburgh on sale for just £69k

A semi-detached house in Newburgh is on the market with a very attractive £69,000 price tag.

The catch? It’s in a rundown state inside and is in need of full renovation. However, it has the potential to be a fabulous home that would be ideal for a first time buyer or a retired couple.

Located on Hill Road, the house is within easy walking distance of Newburgh High Street and the riverfront.

The living room spans the full length of the ground floor and has a fireplace. The kitchen has space for dining and has a range cooker set into a nook.

A family bathroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the upper level there are two bedrooms and a dressing room. The main bedroom is a similar size to the living room and spans the full length of the house. The dressing room is accessed from the main bedroom.

A second double bedroom faces to the front of the house. Subject to permission this level could be reconfigured to create three bedrooms or two bedrooms and an en suite bathroom.

With the exception of the bathroom and dressing room all of the rooms face to the front of the house and get the sunshine for most of the day thanks to their southerly aspect.

There’s a small garden to the front of the house.

34B Hill Road, Newburgh is on sale with Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £69,000.