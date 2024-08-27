Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway

Andrew Cussick, who is already serving a prison sentence, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Cussick
Andrew Cussick. Image: Facebook

A Dundee robber has been handed a prison sentence after admitting luring his victim into a shady alleyway in the dead of night and violently robbing him.

Andrew Cussick directed his victim, on his way home from a night out, into a shadowy footpath and attacked him, making off with his phone and wallet.

Cussick is already serving a prison sentence for stealing a handbag from a 67-year-old woman he knocked to the ground.

He was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted the November 11 2022 assault and robbery.

Robbed in alleyway

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Cussick’s victim left a night out at around 1am and decided to ascend Dundee’s Law hill.

He was stopped by Cussick on his way home at 4.30am and was directed to a path near Edward Street, implying it was a shortcut.

Down the alley, he punched the man on the head and demanded his phone and wallet, threatening to stab him.

Cussick then took the phone and wallet, containing £20 cash, from his victim’s jeans pockets and ran off.

A witness found the victim and police were contacted and CCTV reviewed.

Cussick, 38, was caught in Iffy’s Convenience Store on High Street, Dundee, later that evening.

He was still wearing the same clothes and was in the company of someone who had his victim’s stolen bank card.

Guilty plea

Cussick pled guilty to assaulting and robbing his victim in a pathway between Larch Street and Blackness Road.

Solicitor James Caird explained his client was due to be liberated from his current sentence in December.

Mr Caird said: “He does indicate that he had a terrible drug problem at this time.

“He has, in custody, been placed on medication.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown imposed 18 months imprisonment backdated to October 4 last year, equating to time served.

