Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway

A Dundee robber has been handed a prison sentence after admitting luring his victim into a shady alleyway in the dead of night and violently robbing him.

Andrew Cussick directed his victim, on his way home from a night out, into a shadowy footpath and attacked him, making off with his phone and wallet.

Cussick is already serving a prison sentence for stealing a handbag from a 67-year-old woman he knocked to the ground.

He was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted the November 11 2022 assault and robbery.

Robbed in alleyway

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Cussick’s victim left a night out at around 1am and decided to ascend Dundee’s Law hill.

He was stopped by Cussick on his way home at 4.30am and was directed to a path near Edward Street, implying it was a shortcut.

Down the alley, he punched the man on the head and demanded his phone and wallet, threatening to stab him.

Cussick then took the phone and wallet, containing £20 cash, from his victim’s jeans pockets and ran off.

A witness found the victim and police were contacted and CCTV reviewed.

Cussick, 38, was caught in Iffy’s Convenience Store on High Street, Dundee, later that evening.

He was still wearing the same clothes and was in the company of someone who had his victim’s stolen bank card.

Guilty plea

Cussick pled guilty to assaulting and robbing his victim in a pathway between Larch Street and Blackness Road.

Solicitor James Caird explained his client was due to be liberated from his current sentence in December.

Mr Caird said: “He does indicate that he had a terrible drug problem at this time.

“He has, in custody, been placed on medication.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown imposed 18 months imprisonment backdated to October 4 last year, equating to time served.

