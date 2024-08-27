Scone Palace set to re-live rave heyday as 2 new music festivals approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scone Palace set to re-live rave heyday as 2 new music festivals approved

Save the Rave and Look-Alike-Festival will bring thousands of nostalgia fans to the area in September

By Morag Lindsay
music fans at Rewind festival at Scone
Save the Rave Perth will cater for the same age group that has made Rewind such a hit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scone Palace will host two new music festivals next month.

Perth and Kinross councillors granted licences for Save the Rave and Look-Alike Festival at a meeting on Tuesday.

Save the Rave, featuring 90s dance music, will go ahead on Saturday September 14 from noon-10pm.

Look-Alike Festival features a line up of tribute acts is on the Sunday, at the same times.

Organisers said both events would be about half the size of Scone’s long-established Rewind Festival.

They have sold around 4,000 tickets for Save the Rave and 3,000 for Look-Alike Festival.

Clubbers with hands in air at Amnesia nightclub in 1991
Save the Rave Perth aims to recreate the 1990s heyday of clubbing. Image: Tony Davis/Pymca/Shutterstock.

Party-goers are expected to travel from Perth, Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

And the age demographic they’re attracting is 35-plus.

Perth latest venue to host Save the Rave and Look-Alike festivals

Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee agreed to grant the licence after receiving assurances about the plans for traffic management, security etc.

Asked about the potential for noise complaints from residents in Scone, festival manager Theo Crew said the 10pm stop time and single stage was likely to reduce the risk.

“With our numbers being lower than Rewind festival there’s not as large a site,” he said.

“We don’t crank the music, so it won’t be as loud.”

Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
Save the Rave Perth organisers reassures councillors about noise from the Scone palace site. Image: Scone Estates.

Organisers, Jaly Concerts, said they had received confirmation from Police Scotland this week that the event will be police-free.

There will be no camping, and traffic will follow the same route used for Rewind earlier this year.

The Liverpool-based promoters run similar events throughout the UK, and say there have been no issues at their other sites.

The Scone events were originally announced for May, but were rescheduled to September.

Tickets for Save the Rave and Look-Alike Festival are available here.

