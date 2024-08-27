Scone Palace set to re-live rave heyday as 2 new music festivals approved

Scone Palace will host two new music festivals next month.

Perth and Kinross councillors granted licences for Save the Rave and Look-Alike Festival at a meeting on Tuesday.

Save the Rave, featuring 90s dance music, will go ahead on Saturday September 14 from noon-10pm.

Look-Alike Festival features a line up of tribute acts is on the Sunday, at the same times.

Organisers said both events would be about half the size of Scone’s long-established Rewind Festival.

They have sold around 4,000 tickets for Save the Rave and 3,000 for Look-Alike Festival.

Party-goers are expected to travel from Perth, Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

And the age demographic they’re attracting is 35-plus.

Perth latest venue to host Save the Rave and Look-Alike festivals

Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee agreed to grant the licence after receiving assurances about the plans for traffic management, security etc.

Asked about the potential for noise complaints from residents in Scone, festival manager Theo Crew said the 10pm stop time and single stage was likely to reduce the risk.

“With our numbers being lower than Rewind festival there’s not as large a site,” he said.

“We don’t crank the music, so it won’t be as loud.”

Organisers, Jaly Concerts, said they had received confirmation from Police Scotland this week that the event will be police-free.

There will be no camping, and traffic will follow the same route used for Rewind earlier this year.

The Liverpool-based promoters run similar events throughout the UK, and say there have been no issues at their other sites.

The Scone events were originally announced for May, but were rescheduled to September.

Tickets for Save the Rave and Look-Alike Festival are available here.