Home News Perth & Kinross

Save the Rave announces date for 1990s festival in Perth’s Scone Palace

As well as retro 90s anthems there will be pop-up gin and prosecco bars, and street food trucks. 

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Revellers and 80s music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for day 2 of the annual 80s themed Rewind Festival in July 2023.
It is hoped the 90s-themed festival will be as successful as 80s favourite Rewind, which is held at Scone Palace in July. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A 1990s-themed festival is coming to Perth in 2024.

Save the Rave is an all-day outdoor festival that tours the UK.

It has announced an event at Scone Palace on Saturday, May 25 2024.

The organiser promises a “huge 90s line-up” with acts to be announced later.

As well as retro 90s anthems there will be pop-up gin and prosecco bars and street food trucks.

The event will begin at noon and end at 10pm.

Save the Rave will be held at Scone Palace. Image: Scone Palace.

An advert for Save the Rave said: “Remember when rhythm was a dancer and groove was in the heart?

“When tie-dye and centre partings were acceptable?

“It was when the Ibiza scene exploded.

“The decade’s biggest floor fillers include tracks from Fatboy Slim, Ultra Nate, Faithless, Baby D, Livin’ Joy, the Chemical Brothers and tons more.”

It is hoped the 1990s-themed festival will be as successful as 80s favourite Rewind, which will next be held at Scone Palace between July 19 and 21.

Tickets for Save the Rave are available on Skiddle.

