Road Test: DS7 a luxurious and refined plug-in hybrid SUV with strong battery range

Citroen's upmarket spinoff brand has produced an SUV that's classy and comfortable.

The DS7 overlooking the River Tay. Image: Jack McKeown
The DS7 overlooking the River Tay. Image: Jack McKeown
By Jack McKeown

The DS7 is a large and comfortable SUV that comes with a choice of diesel or plug-in hybrid engines.

DS used to be part of Citroen but was spun off into its own more upmarket brand a few years ago, in much the same way that Lexus is the luxury wing of Toyota.

The DS7 is available with a diesel engine, although most buyers are more likely to drive one of the three plug-in hybrid versions.

These pair a 1.6 litre petrol engine with either one or two electric motors – offering two or four-wheel drive.

The DS7 is a handsome car that’s comfortable over long distances. Image: Jack McKeown.

Diesels start at just under £37,000 with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models entering the range at around the £44,000 mark.

I spent a week with a front-wheel drive PHEV model in high spec Opera trim, with a price tag slightly north of £50,000.

It had been some time since I’d driven a DS so I was intrigued to find out what the company’s flagship model is like.

Luxurious interior

When a friendly delivery chap dropped the DS7 off outside my home in Dundee I spent a few minutes poking around and familiarising myself with the car.

First impressions were very positive. Sleek LED headlights, muscular side creases and nice proportions make the DS7 a good looking car.

The exterior was nice enough but it was the interior of my high spec car that really impressed me. Its quilted cream leather seats were exceptionally well cushioned and comfortable. You could drive all day without getting saddle sore.

The interior is well laid out and comfortable. Image: DS.

There is a large central touchscreen and a digital driver’s display that can be tailored to show the information you want. A head-up display beams the speed and sat nav directions onto the windscreen, which is very useful in Scotland at this time of year when it gets dark so early.

The DS7’s price range is only slightly higher than the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 yet the car itself is around the size of the Audi Q5 or BMW X3.

There’s plenty of room in the back and boot space is good. Image: DS.

There’s loads of space up front. Rear passengers have ample head and legroom and will also find their seats very comfortable. Meanwhile a 555 litre boot will easily take a couple of dogs, a family’s luggage or a week’s food shopping.

The DS7 comes with a 14.2kWh battery. According to official figures it will manage between 35 and 43 miles on electric power alone.

Electric range

On a cold, dark and wet night in late November I was able to get around 30 miles of electric range out of it. That was enough to get me from Dundee to my destination near Brechin, however, and if I’d plugged in while I was there I would have been able to get home without using a drop of petrol.

Official fuel economy is a ludicrous 178mpg. As with all plug-in hybrids if you top up the battery before you drive it will be exceptionally economical. Once the battery is dead and you’re on petrol power expect to get 30-35mpg.

The DS7 is spacious and comfortable. Image: Jack McKeown

The DS7 is not a sports car. Throw it into a bend at speed and its weight, height and soft suspension all conspire against you, resulting in a lot of wallowing.

Not handling like a Mazda MX-5 is hardly a sin for a family SUV though and few potential buyers are likely to care. I certainly didn’t.

No, the DS7 is built for comfort and that is where it excels. Soft suspension, low levels of wind and tyre noise and those cosseting seats make it a fantastic car to cover long distances in.

The DS7 is a capable and economical family SUV. Image: Jack McKeown

The interior is excellent, with my only niggle being the touchscreen which looks great but is fiddly to use. Instead of pressing a single button to turn the heated seats on you have to swipe for the climate menu, touch the seats tab and then press the screen again to turn them on.

Minor gripes aside, the DS7 is a very impressive family SUV that is spacious, comfortable, classy and economical.

 

Facts

Price: £51,540

0-62mph: 8.9 seconds

Top speed: 140mph

Economy: 178mpg

Electric range: 35-43 miles

CO2 emissions: 36g/km

