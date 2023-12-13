Gordon Blair of Dundee: Former newspaper delivery driver dies at 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Gordon Blair of Dundee: Former newspaper delivery driver dies at 68

For many years, his daily round would take him deep into remote parts of Perthshire.

By Chris Ferguson
Former DC Thomson newspaper distribution driver Gordon Blair has died.
Former DC Thomson newspaper distribution driver Gordon Blair has died.

Gordon Blair, who had a long career with publishers DC Thomson in Dundee has died aged 68.

He was one of a small army of drivers who started work in the early hours of the morning delivering newspapers to rural areas.

The day would begin around 3am at the company’s Kingsway East printing plant in Dundee when drivers would arrive to collect bundles of copies of The Courier.

For many years, Gordon’s daily round would take him deep into remote parts of Perthshire.

Sporting Post

He would also take turns working at weekends to deliver the Evening Telegraph and Sporting Post to city centre locations, as well as Sunday shifts delivering The Sunday Post.

Gordon was born in Dundee on August 13 1955 to Robert James Nesbitt Blair and his wife, Annie Elizabeth.

He was educated first at Fintry Primary School and then Linlathen High School where he developed a love of football.

Gordon was also passionate about history and a lifelong follower of Glasgow Rangers.

When he left school he trained first as an alarm engineer before going on to hold delivery jobs for a number of bakeries over the years.

In the early 1970s he met his future wife, Lorraine, and the couple married at Dundee registrar’s office in 1977. They went on to have two of a family, Gordon and Kerri.

He then joined DC Thomson where he worked for more than 20 years, mainly from Kingsway East but latterly as a caretaker at the Meadowside headquarters in the city centre from where he retired around 2015.

Leisure time

Gordon went on to have an active retirement. He took up cycling, often covering routes of between 10 and 30 miles.

However, six months ago, Gordon and his family received the dreadful news of a cancer diagnosis.

His son, Gordon, said: “The cancer was in his lung, liver and bladder and it was incurable.

“He battled bravely until the end, but was suffering and in a lot of pain and finally passed in his sleep in the early hours of November 27 2023.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation