Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale

A luxury flat inside a former Monifieth mansion house has hit the market.

The property sits in the B-listed former merchant’s house on the old Ashludie Hospital campus, which has been converted into 13 apartments.

The top-floor apartment combines the character of the mansion house with bright, modern living.

The flat is for sale for £200,000.

A grand entrance – featuring stained-glass windows – leads to the flat.

Inside the home, there is a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area.

The room, featuring beautiful wooden flooring, has ample space for dining and relaxing.

The two double bedrooms are also finished to a high standard.

Across the hall from both bedrooms sits the bathroom – complete with underfloor heating – and cupboard storage.

The apartment also benefits from well-maintained shared gardens and two allocated private parking spaces.

The apartment is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £199,000.

