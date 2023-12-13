Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale

The top-floor apartment is on the market for £200,000.

By Andrew Robson
40 Ashludie House, Monifieth
Ashludie House, Monifieth. Image: Verdala

A luxury flat inside a former Monifieth mansion house has hit the market.

The property sits in the B-listed former merchant’s house on the old Ashludie Hospital campus, which has been converted into 13 apartments.

The top-floor apartment combines the character of the mansion house with bright, modern living.

The flat is for sale for £200,000.

The grand entrance to the Monifieth mansion building
The grand entrance to the mansion building. Image: Verdala

A grand entrance – featuring stained-glass windows – leads to the flat.

Inside the home, there is a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area.

The room, featuring beautiful wooden flooring, has ample space for dining and relaxing.

The modern kitchen inside the Ashludie House apartment
The modern kitchen inside the apartment. Image: Verdala
The spacious living area at 40 Ashludie House, Monifieth
The living area is bright and spacious. Image; Verdala
An open plan layout adds to the spacious feel
An open-plan layout adds to the spacious feel. Image: Verdala
The living space features wooden flooring at Monifieth mansion apartment
The living space features wooden flooring. Image: Verdala

The two double bedrooms are also finished to a high standard.

Across the hall from both bedrooms sits the bathroom – complete with underfloor heating – and cupboard storage.

The apartment also benefits from well-maintained shared gardens and two allocated private parking spaces.

Both bedrooms are carpeted at the Ashludie House flat
One of two double bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The double bedrooms both face the same way.
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The modern bathroom boats underfloor heating at the Ashludie House flat
The bathroom boasts underfloor heating. Image: Verdala
The B Listed merchants house in Monifieth
The B-listed former merchant’s house in Monifieth. Image: Verdala

The apartment is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £199,000.

Other homes inside converted buildings are for sale elsewhere in Tayside.

Just outside Dundee, a stunning five-bedroom home inside a former church is on the market.

And a duplex apartment inside another converted church in Perth is also up for sale.

