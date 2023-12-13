Property Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale The top-floor apartment is on the market for £200,000. By Andrew Robson December 13 2023, 11.56am Share Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4839430/monifieth-ashludie-house-flat-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Ashludie House, Monifieth. Image: Verdala A luxury flat inside a former Monifieth mansion house has hit the market. The property sits in the B-listed former merchant’s house on the old Ashludie Hospital campus, which has been converted into 13 apartments. The top-floor apartment combines the character of the mansion house with bright, modern living. The flat is for sale for £200,000. The grand entrance to the mansion building. Image: Verdala A grand entrance – featuring stained-glass windows – leads to the flat. Inside the home, there is a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area. The room, featuring beautiful wooden flooring, has ample space for dining and relaxing. The modern kitchen inside the apartment. Image: Verdala The living area is bright and spacious. Image; Verdala An open-plan layout adds to the spacious feel. Image: Verdala The living space features wooden flooring. Image: Verdala The two double bedrooms are also finished to a high standard. Across the hall from both bedrooms sits the bathroom – complete with underfloor heating – and cupboard storage. The apartment also benefits from well-maintained shared gardens and two allocated private parking spaces. One of two double bedrooms. Image: Verdala The second bedroom. Image: Verdala The bathroom boasts underfloor heating. Image: Verdala The B-listed former merchant’s house in Monifieth. Image: Verdala The apartment is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £199,000. Other homes inside converted buildings are for sale elsewhere in Tayside. Just outside Dundee, a stunning five-bedroom home inside a former church is on the market. And a duplex apartment inside another converted church in Perth is also up for sale.
