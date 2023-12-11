Property Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale The two-bedroom property is on the market for £250,000. By Chloe Burrell December 11 2023, 3.30pm Share Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4835448/apartment-converted-perth-church-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment A two-bedroom mezzanine is for sale in Perth. Image: Irving Geddes A stunning two-bedroom duplex apartment inside a converted Perth church has gone up for sale. The property offers captivating views over the River Tay from its riverside location on Tay Street. The B-listed church building adds character to an otherwise modern home and is close to the city centre. On entry, there is a welcoming hall with plenty of storage. There is also a spacious yet comfortable lounge which has a feature window. The entry hall to the apartment. Image: Irving Geddes The sitting room in the apartment. Image: Irving Geddes The spacious dining room. Image: Irving Geddes The kitchen is fully fitted. Image: Irving Geddes The large family bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes A dining room is available, which has a further curved window feature. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen and a large family bathroom. On the upper floor is a landing with storage access and space for a study. There is also a main bedroom with an en suite shower room and a further double bedroom. The upper floor has space for a study. Image: Irving Geddes The main bedroom of the property. Image: Irving Geddes The main bedroom has an adjoining en suite bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes The other double bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes Inside the converted church building. Image: Irving Geddes The communal area is well-maintained. Image: Irving Geddes Entrance to the converted church on Tay Street. Image: Irving Geddes The communal area is beautifully maintained and offers a striking blend of the original character of the building with modern architecture. This property is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £250,000.
