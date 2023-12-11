Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale

The two-bedroom property is on the market for £250,000.

By Chloe Burrell
The converted church on Tay Street in Perth.
A two-bedroom mezzanine is for sale in Perth. Image: Irving Geddes

A stunning two-bedroom duplex apartment inside a converted Perth church has gone up for sale.

The property offers captivating views over the River Tay from its riverside location on Tay Street.

The B-listed church building adds character to an otherwise modern home and is close to the city centre.

On entry, there is a welcoming hall with plenty of storage. There is also a spacious yet comfortable lounge which has a feature window.

The entry hall.
The entry hall to the apartment. Image: Irving Geddes
Living room in the Tay Street apartment.
The sitting room in the apartment. Image: Irving Geddes
Dining room in Tay Street mezzanine in Perth.
The spacious dining room. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen in the Tay Street apartment in Perth.
The kitchen is fully fitted. Image: Irving Geddes
The family bathroom.
The large family bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes

A dining room is available, which has a further curved window feature. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen and a large family bathroom.

On the upper floor is a landing with storage access and space for a study.

There is also a main bedroom with an en suite shower room and a further double bedroom.

The upper floor in the Tay Street apartment in Perth.
The upper floor has space for a study. Image: Irving Geddes
Main bedroom in Tay Street mezzanine in Perth.
The main bedroom of the property. Image: Irving Geddes
En-suite bathroom in Tay Street mezzanine in Perth.
The main bedroom has an adjoining en suite bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes
Double bedroom in Tay Street mezzanine in Perth.
The other double bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
Inside the converted church building. Image: Irving Geddes
Converted church in Tay Street, Perth.
The communal area is well-maintained. Image: Irving Geddes
Entry to the converted church on Tay Street in Perth.
Entrance to the converted church on Tay Street. Image: Irving Geddes

The communal area is beautifully maintained and offers a striking blend of the original character of the building with modern architecture.

This property is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £250,000.

