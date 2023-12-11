Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale

A stunning two-bedroom duplex apartment inside a converted Perth church has gone up for sale.

The property offers captivating views over the River Tay from its riverside location on Tay Street.

The B-listed church building adds character to an otherwise modern home and is close to the city centre.

On entry, there is a welcoming hall with plenty of storage. There is also a spacious yet comfortable lounge which has a feature window.

A dining room is available, which has a further curved window feature. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen and a large family bathroom.

On the upper floor is a landing with storage access and space for a study.

There is also a main bedroom with an en suite shower room and a further double bedroom.

The communal area is beautifully maintained and offers a striking blend of the original character of the building with modern architecture.

This property is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £250,000.