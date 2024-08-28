Perthshire hotel and restaurant in stunning River Tay location on sale for £850k

A charming Perthshire hotel and restaurant with an incredible riverside location is for sale.

The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully has been under its current ownership for 18 years, during which time the property has undergone a full redevelopment and is available in walk-in condition.

The interior is warm and welcoming, combining a traditional Highland feel with a modern, contemporary twist.

There is scope for the new owner of the hotel to enhance the business further.

Currently, the inn is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and for three weeks every year.

The new owner will also benefit from the recent development of eating areas Coorie Inn and Ootside Inn, which are both relatively new but already successful.

The Ootside Inn is a multi-use venue, formed from an old shipping container, which alternates between a pub, function room and private event space.

There is also a public bar and the Riverside Restaurant caters for up to 65 people.

There are a total of six letting rooms which can sleep 22 people in the property, all located on the first floor and all featuring en-suites.

The Inn on the Tay is being sold on a freehold basis for £850,000.