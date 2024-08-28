Perthshire hotel and restaurant in stunning River Tay location on sale for £850k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire hotel and restaurant in stunning River Tay location on sale for £850k

The Inn on the Tay has been under its current ownership for almost two decades.

By Chloe Burrell
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Inn on the Tay is on the market for £850,000. Image: Cornerstone

A charming Perthshire hotel and restaurant with an incredible riverside location is for sale.

The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully has been under its current ownership for 18 years, during which time the property has undergone a full redevelopment and is available in walk-in condition.

The interior is warm and welcoming, combining a traditional Highland feel with a modern, contemporary twist.

The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Inn on the Tay. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Coorie Inn. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
There is an outside seating area. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay.
The Ootside Inn. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Ootside Inn can be used as a multi-purpose venue. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The public bar. Image: Cornerstone

There is scope for the new owner of the hotel to enhance the business further.

Currently, the inn is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and for three weeks every year.

The new owner will also benefit from the recent development of eating areas Coorie Inn and Ootside Inn, which are both relatively new but already successful.

The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Riverside Restaurant. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Cornerstone
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Inn on the Tay is on the riverside. Image: Cornerstone

The Ootside Inn is a multi-use venue, formed from an old shipping container, which alternates between a pub, function room and private event space.

There is also a public bar and the Riverside Restaurant caters for up to 65 people.

There are a total of six letting rooms which can sleep 22 people in the property, all located on the first floor and all featuring en-suites.

The Inn on the Tay is being sold on a freehold basis for £850,000.

More from Property

Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, Perthshire.
'Striking' modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k
The Broughty Ferry home overlooks the Tay. Image: Verdala
For sale: Modern Broughty Ferry family home with stunning views over River Tay
Newton Castle near Blairgowrie. Image: Savills
£1.25m castle near Blairgowrie comes on the market for first time since 1787
Milldean sits in the countryside near Star of Markinch. Image: ESPC.
Beautiful new-build house near idyllic Fife village on sale for £425k
Keillor House.
Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k
This house in Newburgh could be an ideal project property. Image: Rightmove.
Two bedroom stone-built house in Newburgh on sale for just £69k
Willowbrook Cottage.
4-bedroom Angus countryside home for sale for just £200k - but needs 'substantial' refurb
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth.
3-storey Fife home with incredible sea views for sale at £475k
The flat on Hope Street is at the heart of St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
Garden flat in St Andrews on sale for £1.275 million
Sandford House near Wormit. Image: Knight Frank
Beautiful Fife arts and crafts home with 6 luxury self-catering units relisted for sale…

Conversation