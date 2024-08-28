For sale: Modern Broughty Ferry family home with stunning views over River Tay

A modern family home in Broughty Ferry with stunning views over the River Tay has hit the market.

Bendochy on Ralston Road has five bedrooms and a sizeable garden.

Several rooms offer spectacular panoramas over the water and the surrounding area, including the bridges.

There are two living rooms on the ground floor, one of which has large windows to make the most of the setting.

Patio doors lead out to the garden.

The kitchen and a separate dining room sit to the right of the hallway.

At the other end of the house is another family room which leads into a sun lounge room, offering another space to enjoy the scenery.

The five bedrooms are set across two floors, offering versatile family living.

Two of these are on the ground floor, where there is a bathroom and a separate WC.

Up the stylish staircase, are three more bedrooms and a further shower room.

The outdoor space is extensive with a large garden featuring lawns, trees, shrubs and several patio seating areas.

There is also a triple garage – which is integrated into the home and can be accessed from the hallway.

A large driveway provides further space for cars.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere, a four-bedroom family home with a view of Broughty Ferry Castle has come to the market.

Meanwhile, a four-bedroom home in the Angus countryside is for sale at just £200,000 – but needs a “substantial” refurbishment.