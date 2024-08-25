4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k

A four-bedroom family home with a view of Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay has come to the market.

The Victorian villa on St Vincent Street has undergone a full renovation.

Located on the ground floor is a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space which is the heart of the home and an ideal spot for entertaining.

There is also a toilet on this level. On the first floor is a main bedroom that can also be used as a second living room.

This space is full of natural light and also has a stunning feature fireplace.

There is a second double bedroom on this floor, which has plenty of space.

Completing the first floor is a luxury four-piece family-sized bathroom.

On the second floor is a third bedroom, which is a great size and has an incredible view of both Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay.

The final and fourth bedroom is a well-proportioned single room.

To the rear is a garden that is stone-chipped and has a flower border.

This is the ideal space to have a morning coffee or BBQ.

The villa is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £425,000.