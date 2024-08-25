Property 4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k The Victorian villa has undergone a full renovation. By Chloe Burrell August 25 2024, 7:00am August 25 2024, 7:00am Share 4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5066023/broughty-ferry-villa-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The property has a view of Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A four-bedroom family home with a view of Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay has come to the market. The Victorian villa on St Vincent Street has undergone a full renovation. Located on the ground floor is a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space which is the heart of the home and an ideal spot for entertaining. The open-plan kitchen, living and dining space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A closer view of the kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The ground-floor toilet. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The main bedroom can also be used as a second living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The second bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate There is a luxury four-piece bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate There is also a toilet on this level. On the first floor is a main bedroom that can also be used as a second living room. This space is full of natural light and also has a stunning feature fireplace. There is a second double bedroom on this floor, which has plenty of space. Completing the first floor is a luxury four-piece family-sized bathroom. On the second floor is a third bedroom, which is a great size and has an incredible view of both Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay. The third bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The view of Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The fourth bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The garden at the villa. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The final and fourth bedroom is a well-proportioned single room. To the rear is a garden that is stone-chipped and has a flower border. This is the ideal space to have a morning coffee or BBQ. The villa is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £425,000.
Conversation