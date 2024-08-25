4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k

The Victorian villa has undergone a full renovation.

By Chloe Burrell
Broughty Ferry villa.
The property has a view of Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A four-bedroom family home with a view of Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay has come to the market.

The Victorian villa on St Vincent Street has undergone a full renovation.

Located on the ground floor is a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space which is the heart of the home and an ideal spot for entertaining.

Kitchen, dining and living space in Broughty Ferry villa.
The open-plan kitchen, living and dining space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Kitchen in Broughty Ferry villa.
A closer view of the kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Toilet on ground floor of Broughty Ferry villa.
The ground-floor toilet. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Main bedroom/living room in Broughty Ferry villa.
The main bedroom can also be used as a second living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Bedroom in Broughty Ferry villa.
The second bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Four-piece bathroom in Broughty Ferry villa.
There is a luxury four-piece bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

There is also a toilet on this level. On the first floor is a main bedroom that can also be used as a second living room.

This space is full of natural light and also has a stunning feature fireplace.

There is a second double bedroom on this floor, which has plenty of space.

Completing the first floor is a luxury four-piece family-sized bathroom.

On the second floor is a third bedroom, which is a great size and has an incredible view of both Broughty Ferry Castle and the River Tay.

Bedroom in Broughty Ferry villa.
The third bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
View of Broughty Ferry Castle from villa.
The view of Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Bedroom in Broughty Ferry villa.
The fourth bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Garden at Broughty Ferry villa.
The garden at the villa. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The final and fourth bedroom is a well-proportioned single room.

To the rear is a garden that is stone-chipped and has a flower border.

This is the ideal space to have a morning coffee or BBQ.

The villa is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £425,000.

More from Property

The front of 8 Tay Street, Newport
Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k
Johnston Lodge is set just back from Anstruther's waterfront. Image: Rettie.
The beautiful Anstruther apartment that was once owned by a Tahitian princess
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. A four-bedroom rural home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just ?270,000.?? Picture shows; Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, near Kirriemuir, Angus.. Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, near Kirriemuir, Angus.. Supplied by Thorntons Date; Unknown
Rural Angus 4-bedroom home with sheds, workshop and kennel on sale for just £270k
Front of Old Faskally House
Huge £745k country home in Killiecrankie with 6 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms for…
Aystree House, Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
Home inside A-listed Broughty Ferry 'masterpiece' for sale at £545k
The two flats have been rescued from ruin. Image: Rettie.
Two Upper Largo apartments transformed from derelict to dream homes
Home gym at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
£15k price cut for stunning four-bedroom home with gym in Kingseat
The Oaks is a luxurious new home near St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
Outstanding new home near St Andrews has indoor pool, spa, and rooftop terrace for…
Dalkeith Road manse for sale
8-bedroom former Dundee church manse featuring coat of arms plaque for sale
Aerial shot of the property and the surrounding grounds.
Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price

Conversation