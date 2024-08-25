4 Dundee talking points from dramatic Hibs draw – has Luke McCowan played his last game for the Dee?

Another game, another big moment and another match unbeaten – Dundee keep on rolling on in 2024/25.

The latest instalment for the team who have forgotten how to lose came at Easter Road.

And, despite an impressive first half and only conceding two shots on target, it appeared going eight unbeaten was beyond them.

Time was slipping away and it looked like David Gray had got himself a first league win as Hibs boss.

Dundee, though, don’t know when they’re beat.

Though it didn’t bring a precious first away win at Easter Road since 2001, Simon Murray’s equaliser was a big moment.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Frontline

Yet again Dundee were among the goals. That’s 31 in just eight games.

And continuing the hugely impressive run of scoring at least two goals in every single fixture this season.

The beauty of this run is the Dark Blues are not reliant solely on one or two players enjoying a purple patch.

Everyone is contributing. That’s Scott Tiffoney now scored in each of his last three games.

Simon Murray is back top of the goalscorers list, moving one up on Seb Palmer-Houlden. And he was an absolute menace for the home defence all day long.

And there could have been more – Lyall Cameron had a goal ruled out for a very tight offside while Luke McCowan hit the post with a free-kick.

Dundee go into every game right now knowing they can damage the opposition and that gives a team so much confidence.

Defence

What they do need to do, though, is tighten up at the back.

They haven’t conceded too many but defence was their weakness last term.

And the two goals conceded at Hibs were very much of the soft variety.

The first saw the game winding down to half-time with Dundee having Hibs exactly where they wanted them.

But slackness in possession was compounded by a bit of a wild swing from Billy Koumetio to chop down Joe Newell on the edge of the area.

That proved costly as former Dundee man Martin Boyle found the top corner from the free-kick, though the wall should have been stronger.

And the second goal was a very poor one to lose, Kieron Bowie works his way between Koumetio and McCowan but gets the better of both before smashing into the net.

Definite improvement at the back needed.

Vive La France

Dundee’s French contingent is growing.

Saturday’s starting XI saw three Frenchmen team up with Mo Sylla joined by Ziyad Larkeche and Billy Koumetio.

Sylla was excellent at the base of the midfield, putting in arguably his strongest performance of the season.

Larkeche, too, had a strong game at left-back. Still finding his sharpness, the QPR loanee was tenacious in the tackle and secure on the ball, providing an attacking outlet on that side.

Billy Koumetio, meanwhile, made his first start for the club.

And he started well with some strong tackles – one a key intervention to deny Mykola Kuharevich a chance.

One interception set up the move for Tiffoney’s opener.

His added height also proved helpful as Hibs targeted Dundee’s left side with long balls aimed at Lewis Miller against Larkeche and Tiffoney.

However, his passing needs to be sharper at times and he could do better for both goals conceded. First one, a wild swipe takes down Joe Newell for the free-kick, though the wall could do better.

And the second one, he is marking Bowie but lets him slip away and the ex-Raith man scores.

Lessons to learn from the big defender’s first 90 minutes for the club.

Luke McCowan

Could this be Luke McCowan’s last game for Dundee?

The transfer window will be closed by the time they next take to the pitch.

The interest from Hibs is still there, though there has been no sign from the player that he is pushing for that move.

And the spectre of a possible bid from Celtic hangs over everything as well.

Matt O’Riley is on his way to Brighton and, while McCowan wouldn’t be a direct replacement for him, Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen that area of his team.

If that opportunity does come around this week, there wouldn’t be many Dundee fans begrudging him such a big move.

McCowan has been such a big player for this Dee side and continued that at Easter Road.

But if he’s still a Dundee player when they face St Mirren next Saturday, there will be plenty happy faces at Dens Park.