Never-say-die Dundee delight Tony Docherty after late Hibs leveller as he’s quizzed on Luke McCowan future and fresh signings

Tony Docherty hailed the never-say-die attitude of his Dundee team after Simon Murray’s 89th-minute equaliser maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

After Scott Tiffoney’s opener at Easter Road, Hibs came from behind to lead through Martin Boyle’s free-kick and Kieron Bowie’s first goal for the club.

However, Murray popped up in the closing stages to send the travelling fans wild after making it 2-2 to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

‘Mixed emotions’

Docherty, though, admits despite the delight of the late equaliser he felt a first win since 2001 was there for Dundee at Easter Road.

“It is mixed emotions because the way we started, we were outstanding and we were in such control,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“We went 1-0 up and I felt we were dominant and you could hear the way the stadium was, which is exactly what we’d worked towards.

“But then we just switched off a little bit and allowed them to get back into the game.

“They got their second goal, which was cheap from us, but I cannot ignore the mentality and spirit of my players to go from 2-1 down at a difficult venue and get back to 2-2 and keep our unbeaten run going.

“The support saw a team there giving absolutely everything, and I thought we could have gone on and nicked it at the end.

“I’m hugely proud that they’ve got that mentality and spirit to come away with a point.”

And typifying that was Simon Murray.

“That’s why I brought Simon to the club,” Docherty added.

“He’s such a brilliant, inspirational, enthusiastic, never-say-die character.

“He probably didn’t have his best game today in terms of ball retention but there is popping up at the end with the equaliser, which speaks volumes for him.”

Up and down first half

The game burst into life with the opening goal on nine minutes, Scott Tiffoney giving the visitors the perfect start.

Jordan Obita cleared a cross straight to Lyall Cameron on the edge of the area.

The Scotland U/21 international showed real composure to take a touch before picking his way through a couple of challenges and laying the ball to Tiffoney to fire home.

The Dee thought things had got even better on 19 minutes when Cameron’s shot deflected into the net only for play to be pulled back for an earlier offside.

Home supporters were restless and Dundee were enjoying themselves. However, a poor tackle from Billy Koumetio, ruining an otherwise strong first start, took down Joe Newell.

And from the free-kick Boyle found the top corner to send the teams in at the break level.

Late leveller

Luke McCowan tried to emulate that after the break but saw his own free-kick clip the post.

Neither side was able to make the most of their counter-attacks but it looked like Hibs had won it on 72 minutes.

Sub Kieron Bowie showed why Hibs shelled out for the former Raith Rovers man as he wriggled away from a couple of challenges and slammed the ball into the corner.

Time was ticking away before Murray had his moment. Back at his former club, the frontman got in behind Warren O’Hora before sliding the ball through Bursik’s legs.

Cue mayhem in the away end.

But it was almost short-lived as the ball fell for Josh Campbell in stoppage time and the Hibs man crashed his effort off the underside of the crossbar.

There was still time for Murray to have a chance at the death to win it but a point would have to do for each side.

A point that continues Dundee’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

McCowan and incomings?

All eyes were on Luke McCowan after the summer chase by Hibs with a number of bids booted out by the Dark Blues.

McCowan captained the Dundee side and impressed once more.

Docherty hopes he can keep hold of his star man beyond the end of the transfer window which shuts this coming Friday.

“We’ll see, like all players there is a good level of performance and if you get players performing at that level you are going to attract suitors,” Docherty said.

“He grabs the game and he’s got the mentality that he doesn’t want to get beat and I want to surround myself with players like that in the dressing-room.”

The Dundee boss is also keen to add to his squad before the window shuts with Julien Vetro a possibility with the French attacker watching on at Easter Road.

“Hopefully I can add some more because we are a wee bit short in terms of numbers on the bench,” Docherty added.