Lifeboats rescue ‘two people cut off’ at Elie

Lifeboat crews have rescued two people cut off by the tide in Elie.

Anstruther RNLI Mersey-class lifeboat was deployed at 5.39pm alongside HM Coastguard crews after reports two people were in difficulties at Elie Chainwalk.

Both casualties were returned to shore “safe and well” by 7.20pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Both lifeboats from Anstruther were tasked to rescue two people cut off at Elie Chainwalk.

“We received the call at 4.35pm on Saturday.

“Coastguard crews from Leven and St Andrews attended alongside RNLI crews.

“The casualties were returned to shore safe and well.”

It comes just days after two young girls were rescued from Elie harbour during stormy weather.