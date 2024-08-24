Lifeboats rescue ‘two people cut off’ at Elie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Lifeboats rescue ‘two people cut off’ at Elie

Rescue crews were called to Elie Chainwalk along the Fife coast.

By Andrew Robson
Anstruther lifeboat,
Anstruther lifeboat. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lifeboat crews have rescued two people cut off by the tide in Elie.

Anstruther RNLI Mersey-class lifeboat was deployed at 5.39pm alongside HM Coastguard crews after reports two people were in difficulties at Elie Chainwalk.

Both casualties were returned to shore “safe and well” by 7.20pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Both lifeboats from Anstruther were tasked to rescue two people cut off at Elie Chainwalk.

“We received the call at 4.35pm on Saturday.

“Coastguard crews from Leven and St Andrews attended alongside RNLI crews.

“The casualties were returned to shore safe and well.”

It comes just days after two young girls were rescued from Elie harbour during stormy weather. 

More from Fife

Woman, 85, dies after crash on A909 near Burntisland.
Woman, 85, dies after two-car crash near Burntisland
Police and paramedics at Kirkcaldy Promenade after crash
Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike in Kirkcaldy
Rosemary Liewald was allegedly attacked by a youth on a motorcycle.
Boy, 15, charged after alleged assault of Fife councillor
Main Street, Strathkinness.
Police close Fife road after to two-car crash in Strathkinness
Fire in Inverkeithing.
Fire crews tackle garden shed blaze in Inverkeithing
Whimbrel Place, Dunfermline.
Police probe after boy, 13, assaulted at Fife Leisure Park
Demolition of Fife Council buildingRothesay House in Glenrothes is under way.
More Fife Council buildings could go as staff increasingly work from home
11
The damaged car after the crash in Wormit. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car 'overturns' in Wormit crash
The four-storey building on Canmore Street, Dunfermline
Plan for flats above iconic Dunfermline music venue PJ Molloys
3
Duloch Primary School in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
EXCLUSIVE: Fife teacher unfairly sacked in 'assault' probe wins £11k tribunal case
5

Conversation