How was my £12 three-course meal – made by students – at UHI Perth?

A three course meal for only £12 sounds too good to be true, right?

These days you’re lucky if a main costs that.

But at UHI Perth, students who are studying hospitality and professional cookery courses are serving up a fine dining experience at a low cost.

While they get the experience of working in a busy kitchen and serving a restaurant of people, customers reap the benefit of a bargain meal.

I headed along for Friday lunch service at Treetops Restaurant to find out if the food is good as well as cheap.

What is Treetops Restaurant like?

The eatery, which was formerly known as Gallery Restaurant, is located at the Crieff Road Campus.

As well as lecturers and tutors supervising the students, they have had visits from professional chefs, such as three-starred Michelin Chef Steven Doherty who hosted a celebration gala dinner.

The restaurant is also a two-time winner of Best College Restaurant in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It opens on a Tuesday (from 6.30pm), Wednesday (12.30-1.30pm) and Friday (12pm-1pm).

This was my second time visiting UHI Perth and Treetops was easy to find, with the reception staff giving clear directions.

My booking was for 12pm and I was sat straight away by a friendly hostess.

The venue looks like a classroom – as one may expect – but every effort has been put in to making it feel like a restaurant.

There were floral arrangements on the tables, drink options on the board and photographs of the students line the walls.

A different menu is on offer for each service, making sure the trainee chefs learn to make a variety of dishes.

Options ranged from pressed terrine of smoked ham to cheese and onion ravioli, teriyaki salmon to roasted peppers, hot lemon souffle to creme brulee.

Golden haggis bon bons were ‘moreish’

For my starter, I chose the haggis bon bons with peppercorn sauce.

The flavour of each ball was intense, delivering an earthy and rich flavour.

The coating was golden and crispy, complimenting its crumbly innards.

Accompanied by a generous helping of peppercorn sauce – a classic combination – the entire dish was delicious.

The salad on the side was fresh, balancing out the heaviness of the haggis.

I would have happily paid more to have more bon bons as they were very moreish.

How was the pork belly?

My main course was slow cooked pork belly with mustard mash and jus.

This isn’t an easy one to get right, but UHI’s students knocked it out of the park.

Firstly, the presentation was lovely. The pork belly was bathed in jus, with beautifully piped mash, while scattered green beans added some colour.

The crispy crackling shattered with each bite, giving the meat a chance to shine next.

It melted in my mouth, tender and juicy, a sign that it had definitely been cooking for hours before I tasted it.

The jus tied it all together, adding a burst of flavour and depth to both the main event and the crispy green beans.

My mash was silky smooth, bar the mustard seeds which added a sharpness that enhanced the potato.

The roll provided was soft and buttery – reminiscent of a croissant.

This dish anywhere else would be priced higher than what I paid for the entire meal, so I was impressed by how delicious it was.

‘Fruity and bright’ delice was the perfect end to the meal

Raspberry delice and rustic almond tuille was my selection for dessert and, once again, the plating was elegant.

The centrepiece was the delice, adorned with edible flowers and encircled by fresh raspberries.

It was mostly set, just a little runny at one side.

Each mouthful had the tang of the raspberry which married the creamy texture.

The fruit sauce brought an intensity to the dish that worked with the sweetness and the smoothness, bringing it all together.

The delice was fruity and bright – the perfect way to end a lovely lunch on a sunny day.

Verdict

For £12, this meal was impeccable.

The service was outstanding, with each course taken away promptly, crumbs swept away and my water topped up when appropriate.

Each dish was simple, sticking to trusty pairings that worked well and using fresh ingredients that added to the quality.

The students truly are a credit to UHI Perth.

When the restaurant reopens in late September/early October, it’s absolutely worth trying to reserve a table.

You won’t be disappointed.

Information:

Address: Perth College UHI, Crieff Road, Perth, PH1 2NX

Email: restaurant.perth@uhi.ac.uk (booking essential)

Website: https://www.perth.uhi.ac.uk/business-and-employee-support/open-to-the-public/treetops-restaurant/

Price: £12 for three courses.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.