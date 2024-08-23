Luke McCowan transfer bids addressed by Dundee chief John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCowan transfer bids addressed by Dundee chief John Nelms

The Dark Blues have rejected advances from the likes of Hibs already in this transfer window.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT

John Nelms insists the money has to be “compelling” for Dundee to let star man Luke McCowan leave Dens Park.

The 26-year-old has been subject of intense speculation over his future with a number of bids from Hibs – Dundee’s opponents on Saturday – turned down.

Celtic and Bolton Wanderers have also been credited with interest in the former Ayr United man.

The latest bid from Hibs was reported to be around £750,000.

Luke McCowan has started the season in fine fashion for Dundee. Image: SNS

That obviously wasn’t compelling enough to accept, however.

“Luke is a credit to himself, Luke is our captain and is handling all the attention really, really well,” Nelms told The Warm-Up podcast from SPFL sponsors William Hill.

“He says ‘I am a Dundee player, I am the captain and I have a responsibility, this is what I do’.

“He’s been a credit to himself.

“You are absolutely right, the money has to be compelling. We’re not selling players to keep the lights on or anything else.

Luke McCowan has been the subject of transfer bids this week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We’re investing in the organisation, fans are investing in the organisation, so we have to be very careful how and why we do it.

“It’s can’t just be oh a couple hundred grand here, couple hundred grand there. It’s got to be the right time, what do their families want, a multitude of questions.

“It does look to the fan base that it’s quite black and white – it’s anything but.”

‘Life-changing money’

Nelms admits, however, that when the money is right Dundee are a selling club.

Since taking over as managing director Nelms sanctioned big moves for the likes of Jack Hendry and Greg Stewart.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS

The task is to then find the next star who could impress on the pitch and then move on for profit.

Nelms added: “We are going to be selling players if somebody comes in.

“For Luke it can be life-changing money for him and we have to be aware of that.

“So when he goes we’d have to make sure we have people in place to pick up that slack and create the next Luke McCowan.”

Conversation