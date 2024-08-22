Luke McCowan transfer wrangle won’t stop me picking him against Hibs says Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Hibernian interest in Dundee star Luke McCowan will have no effect on Tony Docherty’s team selection as the two sides square up at Easter Road on Saturday.

The Dens Park boss has been full of praise for the way his in-demand midfielder has handled summer speculation over his future.

Heading into the final year of his Dundee contract, interest in McCowan’s services has been the talk of the summer transfer window.

Three bids from Hibs have reportedly been booted out alongside one from Bolton Wanderers. Champions Celtic have also been credited with interest.

That interest from Hibs has not gone away as the Edinburgh side prepare to face McCowan and his Dundee team-mates in the Premiership this weekend.

Docherty has steadfastly kept his star midfielder in the team as Dundee have racked up goals and wins in a superb start to the season.

And he sees no reason to change that this weekend.

“It doesn’t affect my thinking,” Docherty said.

“And I’ve spoken to Luke like I do on a daily basis and he’s fully focused.

“He is a Dundee player, he’s fully committed to Dundee and you can see that in the performances he’s been putting in.

“He’s fully committed to putting that in again on Saturday.”

‘No news’

There have been no fresh bids for McCowan since last week.

And despite all the speculation, the 26-year-old has continued to lead by example in the dark blue of Dundee.

“Luke and the boys have had a couple of brilliant training sessions the last couple of days,” Docherty added.

“The boys are in a really good place and Luke typifies that by driving standards.

“That’s why he’s such an integral part to all we’re doing at the moment.

“So, no news on him, we’re just preparing for what will be a tough game at Easter Road on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Rangers has been scheduled for Saturday September 21, kick off 5.30pm.

It will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The venue, however, is yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing work at Ibrox.