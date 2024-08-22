Luke McCowan transfer wrangle won’t stop me picking him against Hibs says Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan transfer wrangle won’t stop me picking him against Hibs says Dundee boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues star has been the subject of intense speculation over bids from the Easter Road side as the two clubs prepare to face each other.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee at the weekend. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee at the weekend. Image: SNS

Hibernian interest in Dundee star Luke McCowan will have no effect on Tony Docherty’s team selection as the two sides square up at Easter Road on Saturday.

The Dens Park boss has been full of praise for the way his in-demand midfielder has handled summer speculation over his future.

Heading into the final year of his Dundee contract, interest in McCowan’s services has been the talk of the summer transfer window.

Three bids from Hibs have reportedly been booted out alongside one from Bolton Wanderers. Champions Celtic have also been credited with interest.

Luke McCowan has been a Hibs transfer target this summer. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan has been a Hibs transfer target this summer. Image: SNS

That interest from Hibs has not gone away as the Edinburgh side prepare to face McCowan and his Dundee team-mates in the Premiership this weekend.

Docherty has steadfastly kept his star midfielder in the team as Dundee have racked up goals and wins in a superb start to the season.

And he sees no reason to change that this weekend.

“It doesn’t affect my thinking,” Docherty said.

“And I’ve spoken to Luke like I do on a daily basis and he’s fully focused.

“He is a Dundee player, he’s fully committed to Dundee and you can see that in the performances he’s been putting in.

“He’s fully committed to putting that in again on Saturday.”

‘No news’

There have been no fresh bids for McCowan since last week.

And despite all the speculation, the 26-year-old has continued to lead by example in the dark blue of Dundee.

Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan will face Hibs this weekend. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan will face Hibs this weekend. Image: SNS

“Luke and the boys have had a couple of brilliant training sessions the last couple of days,” Docherty added.

“The boys are in a really good place and Luke typifies that by driving standards.

“That’s why he’s such an integral part to all we’re doing at the moment.

“So, no news on him, we’re just preparing for what will be a tough game at Easter Road on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Rangers has been scheduled for Saturday September 21, kick off 5.30pm.

It will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The venue, however, is yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing work at Ibrox.

Conversation